OCEAN CITY — The Holy Spirit High School boys basketball team is young and learning.
Lessons come a lot easier when the Spartans shoot like they did Sunday afternoon.
Spirit made 10 of 24 3-pointers — 5 of 9 in the second half — and beat Cape May Tech 70-38 in an Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend game.
Spartans junior guard Christian Kalinowski sank 7 of 9 shots, including 3 of 4 from beyond the arc, to score 17 points.
“It’s a big momentum booster and gives us a lot of confidence,” Kalinowski said of the Spartans' accurate shooting. “We were hitting everything (in the third quarter). It felt like we couldn’t miss.”
Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend annually features several of South Jersey’s top teams.
Perimeter shooting is a big part of Spirit’s identity this season.
The Spartans shot the ball well, sinking nine 3-pointers in an 88-68 loss to Wildwood Catholic, one of South Jersey’s top teams, on Friday night.
But on Sunday, Spirit sank just 5 of 15 3-pointers in the first half.
“We talked at halftime about the quality of 3-point shots we were taking,” Spirit coach Jamie Gillespie said. “In the second half, I thought all of our 3-pointers were good looks as opposed to the first half where we took some quick ones.”
Senior guard Jake LaMonaca led Spirit with 19 points. Junior forward Isaiah Gerena sank three 3-pointers and finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds.
“We have a group of kids who, for the first time, are being asked to carry the load,” Gillespie said. “They’re learning and growing. With our group, it’s really one game at a time. I think you’re going to see us be a much better team later in the year, But I also like where we are right now.”
Cape May Tech 9 12 11 6 – 38
Holy Spirit 13 17 21 19 – 70
CMT – Wright 13, Longstreet 9, Roach 4, Sadler 6, Castro 4, Lynch 2
HS – Gerena 111, Georgio 5, Kalinowski 17, LaMonaca 19, Blenn 6, Cella 6, Nolan 2, Baker-Coley 4
3-pointers – CMT. Longstreet (3), Wright; HS. Gerena (3), Georgio, Kalinowski (3), LaMonaca (2)
Records: Cape May Tech 0-2; Holy Spirit 1-1
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.