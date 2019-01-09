ATLANTIC CITY — The Atlantic High School boys basketball team returned home Wednesday night.
Holy Spirit made itself an unwelcomed guest.
Jack Cella came off the bench to sink three 3-pointers and score 13 points as the Spartans beat Atlantic City 46-37 in the first game at the Vikings’ renovated gymnasium. The victory boosted Spirit to 7-3. Meanwhile, the Vikings (2-5) have lost five straight. The Vikings have not had a losing season since they finished 7-12 in 1968-69.
“A win against Atlantic City is always huge,” Cella said. “It’s a rivalry game. It’s huge for our confidence.”
Christian Kalinowski also scored 13 for Spirit. Zion Teague led Atlantic City with nine points and nine rebounds.
“Give Holy Spirit all the credit,” Vikings coach Gene Allen said. “We just can’t score, and we turn the ball over too much.”
Atlantic City’s renovated gym featured a new court, new bleachers and NBA theater-style lighting. The Vikings boys and girls teams had not played at the high school since a pipe burst and flooded the gym last January.
The Vikings had played home games at Martin Luther King Complex in Atlantic City and Stockton University in Galloway Township.
Atlantic City-Holy Spirit is one of the Cape-Atlantic League’s top rivalries.
“It’s nice for us knowing the rivalry to be the first team to play here,” Spirit coach Jamie Gillespie said. “We talked to the kids all week for Holy Spirit. It’s Holy Spirit vs. Atlantic City. That’s the biggest game.”
Wednesday’s game was played at a methodical pace.
Holy Spirit built its lead with a 9-2 run to end the second quarter. That surge turned a one-point lead into a 24-16 halftime lead.
Kalinowski began the run with a pair of driving layups.
“In the second quarter, I thought we started to drive the ball a little bit,” Gillespie said. “We settled for a lot of 3-point shots early, and we didn’t shoot it well tonight. I just kept telling tem we have to get the ball to the basket.”
Spirit dominated the third quarter. Cella sank three 3-pointers during a 14-0 run that gave the Spartans a 40-18 lead with 1:07 left in the third quarter.
“We just executed better than we did in the first half,” Cella said. “We came off screens harder and made sharper passes. I missed some in the first half. I just focused on having my feet straight and having good spin and air under the ball.”
Atlantic City never stopped playing hard, but the Vikings struggled with turnovers, many of them unforced.
The victory gives Spirit confidence heading into a key CAL National Division game against Mainland Regional on Friday.
“We were ready to go,” Gillespie said, “and we did what we had to do.”
Holy Spirit 11 13 16 6 — 46
Atlantic City 6 10 8 13 — 37
HS — Kalinowski 13, Gerena 10, LaMonaca 4, Georgio 2, Cella 13, Glenn 4
AC — Byard 5, Persiano 5, Teague 9, Montague 6, Daly 5, Chapman 3, Blakeley 2
