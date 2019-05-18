ATLANTIC CITY — Sarah Anderson and the New Jersey Lady Titans were among the 400 girls basketball teams at the Atlantic City Convention Center on Saturday.
The Lady Titans, an AAU, or Amateur Athletic Union, team based in Teaneck, and the other athletes were competing in the Atlantic City Showcase tournament sponsored by Select Events Basketball.
Anderson, supported by father Dave, has played basketball since fourth grade. She also plays for Somerville High School.
“I really like this atmosphere, honestly,” said Anderson, 15, of Branchburg. “Seeing a bunch of people here doing the same thing, it’s really good competition.”
The convention center set up 26 basketball courts to host the tournament, which started Friday and ends Sunday. It featured 4,000-plus girls ranging from grades six through 11th.
Each team will play four games before the playoffs start Sunday afternoon. The playoffs will have at least two and as many as six divisions in each age group, depending on the number of teams.
Select Events Mid-Atlantic site director Jessica Vieitez said the athletes will have been exposed as many as 400 college scouts from NCAA Division I, II and III programs when the event concludes. Among the D-I programs: Duke, North Carolina, Villanova, Stony Brook, La Salle, Penn State, Rider and Clemson.
"It is a lot of pressure dealing with all the colleges," Sarah Anderson said. "But, in the end, you realize, 'I'm here to show off my skills,' so why not leave it all on the court instead of getting too nervous?"
The 400 AAU teams were mainly from New Jersey, New York, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Florida and Virginia, but some came from as far as the West Coast.
"I feel like it's a great event," Clemson assistant coach Daniel Barber said. "It gives a lot of exposure to kids nationally. And all different levels of basketball are being played here.
"It's a great exposure event where us, as coaches, from all levels, get a chance to look at kids all across the country all here at once site and under one roof."
Bella Ratsprecher, 11, competes on the Mahwah Gym Ratz. The team, one of the youngest in the tournament, travels around to find tough competition.
"I think it's a great tournament," said her father, Brad Ratsprecher. "There's a lot of teams from a lot of states and a lot of diversity. It's good to find a challenge for our girls.
"It's exciting for the girls."
Vieitez said many of the athletes get noticed by scouts at these types of tournaments. Each scout received a booklet that had all the girls phone numbers, addresses and contact information.
"There are a lot of girls with a lot of talent," Vieitez said. "And you can see it on the court. The girls play their hearts out. College coaches are there, so it's a great environment for the girls.
"Playing high school ball, you don't get that much exposure. So, playing AAU, specifically for college showcases, gives them more exposure and makes (scouts) more aware."
