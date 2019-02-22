Jackie Siscone confirmed Friday she is stepping down as the Holy Spirit High School girls basketball coach after two seasons.
She first made the announcement on Facebook on Thursday evening.
"It's a personal choice," Siscone said. "I'm keeping my options open for future coaching opportunities down the road."
The Spartans were 20-29 under Siscone. They went 15-10 in the 2017-18 season, including 8-4 in the Cape-Atlantic League National Conference and qualified for the league tournament. They struggled this season, however, finishing 5-19 (2-10).
Siscone, 40, previously coached Hammonton High School, her alma mater, for two seasons. The Blue Devils went a combined 21-29 in 2014-15 and 2015-16. She stepped down from that position after she got a job as an English teacher at Atlantic County Institute of Technology in Mays Landing. She coached the ACIT girls junior varsity team in 2016-17 before taking the varsity position at Holy Spirit.
Siscone started coaching after a terrific playing career.
The 1997 Hammonton graduate scored 1,222 career points for the Blue Devils and is a member of the school's Hall of Fame. She played two seasons for NCAA Division I Colgate University in Hamilton, New York, and then two seasons for Division III Trinity College in Hartford, Connecticut.
As a senior at Trinity, she led the team in assists (4.9 per game), 3-point shooting (35 percent) and free-threw percentage (79.4 percent). A 4.0 GPA earned her the Martin Award as the school's top senior female scholar-athlete.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.