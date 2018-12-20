NORTH WILDWOOD – Coach Dave DeWeese of the Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball team didn’t wait until the locker room to give his halftime speech Thursday night.
Moments after the second quarter buzzer sounded, DeWeese told Crusaders junior Jacob Hopping he could play harder.
The swing man got the message.
“If he says, I can play harder,” Hopping said, “I can play harder.”
Hopping scored 16 of his 18 points in the second half to help propel the Crusaders to a 90-68 win over Pleasantville in a key early-season Cape-Atlantic League United Division game.
Wildwood Catholic’s Division I prospects – Taj Thweatt and Jahlil White – combined to score 59 points.
But it was Hopping that gave the Crusaders the push they needed in the third and fourth quarters. Wildwood Catholic outscored Pleasantville 51-28 in the second half.
“Hopping’s energy level brought the whole team’s energy up,” DeWeese said. “When he plays hard, we are a really good team.”
The 6-7 Thweatt finished with 29 points. He scored on an array of inside moves and dunks. Thweatt also sank a 3-pointer and blocked four shots. The 6-5 White scored 30 points and consistently penetrated through the Pleasantville defense for layups.
Wildwood Catholic overcame an outstanding effort from Pleasantville guards Jalen Freeman (26 points) and Sahmir Jones (23 points). Pleasantville forward Jacob Valeus struggled with foul trouble and scored 10 points.
The high school basketball season is a week old, but the atmosphere inside Wildwood Catholic’s gym felt like March on Thursday night.
Pleasantville (2-1) is No. 9 in The Press Elite 11 ranking, while Wildwood Catholic (4-0) is No. 3.
Fans packed the gym to watch a game that featured multiple dunks from Thweatt and Valeus.
“The intensity was fun,” Thweatt said. “The energy was amazing.”
Pleasantville led by as many as five early in the third quarter. Wildwood Catholic methodically grinded their way to the lead and then started the fourth quarter with a flourish.
“That gave us a gap,” Hopping said. “That got us going. We didn’t look back from there and just kept putting it on them.”
Hopping scored the first points on the final quarter when he sank a 3-pointer from the corner to put the Crusaders up 63-54. Thweatt followed with a dunk off a pass from White.
Thweatt scored again in the lane and then Hopping tipped in a Wildwood Catholic miss to put the Crusaders up 69-56 with 6 minutes, 20 seconds left in the game.
Pleasantville called timeout, and the Crusaders roared off their bench in celebration. Wildwood Catholic’s lead never again dipped below double digits.
“The moment was kind of big for some of our new guys,” Greyhounds coach Butch Warner said. “The 50/50 balls – they got most of them. We got some moments to go. We’ll grow, and we’ll play them again. I look forward to that. But they’re a good team. They’re well coached. Our pressure didn’t bother them as much as I thought it would.”
These teams will meet again Pleasantville on Jan. 21.
“So far this year, that’s the best team we’ve played,” DeWeese said. “We were able to meet the challenge. They’re going to be relevant all year long. We were fortunate to come out in the second half and play better than they did.”
Pleasantville 19 21 14 14 — 68
Wildwood Catholic 21 18 21 30 — 90
PV — Freeman 26, Jones 23, Valeus 10, Crawford 1, Rosado 4, Growalt 4.
WC — White 30, Thweatt 29, Hopping 18, Zarfati 6, Church 5, McGonigle 2.
