MOUNT HOLLY — Jacob Hopping knew the Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball team needed someone to save the day.
“We just needed someone to step up,” Hopping said. “I decided that had to be me.”
The junior swingman scored all 22 of his points in the second half and overtime as the Crusaders rallied to beat Cherokee 65-58 in a Jeff Coney Classic game at Rancocas Valley on Saturday night.
Wildwood Catholic trailed by 15 points at the start of the fourth quarter. The Crusaders outscored Cherokee 33-11 in the fourth quarter and overtime.
“Our kids didn’t give up, to their credit,” Crusaders coach Dave DeWeese said. “They really fought back against a very good team.”
Wildwood Catholic seemed headed for defeat. But the Crusaders cranked their pressure defense and held Cherokee to just four field goals in the fourth quarter and overtime.
“It all starts on defense,” Hopping said. “We’re more of a transition team. Once we get a stop on defense and get out on the break, that’s when we start flowing.”
Wildwood Catholic center Taj Thweatt scored 25 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked two shots. Cherokee junior guard Gavin Gibson led the Chiefs with 25.
“Their pressure (defense) hurt us,” Cherokee coach Eric Cassidy said. “It’s something we have to learn from. I told the kids it was going to be a playoff atmosphere, and it was.”
The Coney Classic is named after the late Rancocas Valley coach. The showcase event featured many of South Jersey’s top teams. Fans packed the back gym to watch the event’s feature matchup. Wildwood Catholic (15-1) is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. Cherokee (13-4) is No. 7.
The Chiefs built their lead on accurate perimeter shooting. Cherokee sank 10 3-pointers in the first three quarters — five of them by Gibson. His 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer gave Cherokee a 47-32 lead.
That was the last basket Cherokee scored for the next 7:50.
“We lost their shooters,” DeWeese said. “I just thought we were a little flat. We weren’t aggressive as we wanted to be on the defensive end, but somehow (we) found a way to flip the switch and started playing a lot harder.”
Wildwood Catholic rattled the Chiefs with pressured defense. Gibson would not score in the final 12 minutes.
Meanwhile, Hopping, who barely touched the ball in the first half, sparked the Crusaders’ offense. He combined timely perimeter shooting with acrobatic drives to the basket.
Hopping’s driving layup with 1:23 left in the fourth quarter gave the Crusaders a 52-51 lead.
Wildwood Catholic squandered a chance to win in regulation. The Crusaders sank just 2 of 4 foul shots in the final 49 seconds of the fourth quarter.
Cherokee took advantage and forced overtime when Damian Smith sank a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
But it turned out Smith’s shot just delayed the inevitable.
The Crusaders controlled the overtime period. Hopping sank a pair of driving layups and scored seven points in the extra period.
With the win, Wildwood Catholic probably clinched the top seed in the South Jersey Non-Public B playoffs, which start next month.
Wildwood Catholic has had several impressive wins this season, none like Saturday’s.
“This shows us we can fight back from whatever deficit we have,” Hopping said. “Once we get rolling, there’s no one stopping us.”
Wildwood Catholic;10 10 12 22 11—65
Cherokee;15 17 15 7 4—58
WC — Lopez 5, Hopping 22, Thweatt 25, McGonigle 0, White 10
CH — Dicaro 9, Miller 2, Gibson 25, Smith 5, Oladipo 12, Kang 1
