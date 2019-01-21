Mainland Regional High School defeated Doane Academy 66-48 in a Martin Luther King Jr. Basketball Classic boys game Monday at Williamstown.
Jake Cook scored 21 points for the Mustangs, and Angelo Barron had a double-double with 18 points with 12 rebounds.
JaQuan Mace scored nine points, Tommy Zanaras eight and Joseph Masari three.
Luke Mazur (3), Tony Tamanini (2) and Zach Matik (2) also scored for the Mustangs who improved to 11-4.
Nicklaude Saint-Juste scored 19 points to lead Doane Academy.
Kadyn Easy and Chris Evans added nine apiece, and Shawn Congelton scored six. Also scoring for Doane (10-3) were Sean Hargrow (3-3), Arian Gomez (1) and Levy Menjivar-Sanchez (1).
Mainland: 15 19 14 18−66
Doane: 9 10 8 21−48
Red Bank Reg. 34,
Barnegat 23
Nicholas Revello scored eight points to lead Barnegat (5-8).
Sean Morris added seven points for the Bengals.
Brendan Revello, Jaxon Baker, David Diani and Brian Finucan added two apiece.
Drew Valentino scored a game-high 17 points for Red Bank, which improved to 5-7 with its win against another Shore Conference team.
Red Bank: 5 11 12 6−34
Barnegat: 8 2 8 5−23
Wrestling
Middle wins two
Middle Twp. 60, Lawrenceville 24
Middle Twp. 66, The Peddie School 12
106—Parker Smart (2-0) forfeit L, p. P 3:02 ; 113—No match; 120—Alick Killian (2-0) p. L 1:34, p. P 1:27; 126—Evan Dugan (2-0) forfeit L, p. P 1:04; 132—Romeo Rodriguez (2-0) p. L 1:02, p. P :26; 138—Cole Miller (1-0) p. P 2:33; 145—Miller (0-1); 152—Carson Haas (2-0) p. L :54, p. P :38; 160—Dave Giulian (2-0) p. L 3:46, forfeit P; 170—Karl Giulian (2-0) p. L 2:46, forfeit P; 182—Kyle Matthews (2-0) p. L 2:49, forfeit P; 195—Marcus Hebron (1-1) p. P 2:58; 220—Dawson Tallant (2-0) p. L 2:23, forfeit P; 285—Roberto Pettit-Ayala (1-1) p. P :12.
Records—Middle 7-1.
Match began at this weight
