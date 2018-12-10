ATLANTIC CITY — Gene Allen will coach the Atlantic City High School boys basketball team in 2018-19.
Atlantic County Superior Court Judge Michael Blee reinstated Allen on Monday morning as the Vikings head coach until further order of the court. Blee ruled that a Nov. 20 decision by Atlantic City Board of Education violated Allen’s due process rights and harmed the student athletes of Atlantic City High School. Atlantic City opens the season at St. Joseph on Friday.
“I’m just happy for an opportunity to coach the 2018-19 season,” Allen said.
Blee’s decision came after a hearing that lasted a little more than an hour. The judge had previously issued a temporary injunction on Nov. 28 that Allen be reinstated.
Allen’s attorney William Donio urged the Atlantic City Board of Education to reverse its Nov. 20 decision. Donio noted Atlantic City Board of Education President Walter Johnson expressed support for Allen in a letter to the editor published Sunday in The Press. The board next meeting is 5 p.m. Tuesday.