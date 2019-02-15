CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE — A strong start and good finish helped the Middle Township High School girls basketball team extend its hot streak Friday night.
The fourth-seeded Panthers jumped to an early lead and then hit several key shots down the stretch in a 46-39 victory over fifth-seeded Atlantic County Institute of Technology in the first round of the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament.
Middle (20-4), which has won 16 straight, will take on top-seeded Mainland Regional (22-2) in the semifinals Thursday at St. Augustine Prep. The winner of that game will advance to the championship game at Stockton University on Feb. 23.
“We’ve played Mainland twice already this season, and both games were very close,” Middle coach John Leahy said. “It should be a good game again.”
Especially if Middle plays defense like it did against ACIT.
Junior guard Maddie Barber led a fantastic effort on the defensive end for the Panthers. Barber held ACIT senior guard Kayla Sykes, the school’s all-time leading scorer with 1,202 points, to just four points.
“Defense is my strong suit,” Barber said. “I usually guard the other team’s best player, and I try to make it as hard as I can on them. I try to make sure they either don’t score or they don’t score a lot of points. If I do that, I know I’m helping our team win.”
Middle jumped out to a 17-5 lead early in the second quarter and celebrated a milestone in the process.
Junior guard Kira Sides opened the scoring with a 3-pointer that gave her 1,000 points for her career. Sides, who finished with 19 points, became the 15th girls player in Middle history to reach the mark and the first since Bridget Ruskey did it in 2017. Lauryn Fields is the program’s career scoring leader with 1,692 points.
“I remember being at the game when Lauryn scored her 1,000th point, and I thought that was something that I’d love to be able to do some day,” Sides said. “I was a little nervous at the start of the game, but once I relaxed and settled down, I was fine.”
Middle needed top performances from Barber, Sides and the rest of the team to hold off ACIT (16-6).
The Red Hawks started two freshmen and a sophomore, and their inexperience hurt them at the outset. They committed seven turnovers and scored just five points in the first quarter and never could quite catch up.
“When you start two freshmen, that can happen,” ACIT coach Jason Vander Ryk said. “This was the biggest game of their careers, and they experienced some jitters at the start. Once we settled down and just went out and played, they did very well. We just couldn’t get over the hurdle. Every time we got close, Middle made the basket they needed to make.”
After trailing by 12 points early in the second quarter, the Red Hawks went on a 10-2 run to cut the deficit to 19-15. Nyasia Grant came off the bench to hit a pair of 3s during the rally.
Grant led ACIT with 13 points.
ACIT was within three points at 39-36 with 54.3 seconds left in regulation, but a potential tying 3-pointer was off the mark. Sides converted a length-of-the-court inbounds pass from Tori London to put Middle in control at 41-36.
A 3-point play by Julianna Montero enabled the Red Hawks to cut the lead to 42-39 with 22.3 seconds remaining before Middle’s Kate Herlihy and Sides each hit a pair of foul shots in the final 10 seconds.
“We’ve still got a lot of work to do, but we’ve been playing very well,” Leahy said. “And the more we win, the more confidence we gain.”
ACIT; 5 11 10 13—39
Middle;11 11 7 17—46
ACIT — Speer 3, Jackson 4, Williams 12, Montero 3, Sykes 4, Grant 13.
MT — Sides 19, Herlihy 13, Barber 5, Hunter 6, Terenik 3.
3-pointers: Grant (2), Speer ACIT; Sides (2), Barber MT.
Records: ACIT 16-6; Middle 20-4.
