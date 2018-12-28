STAFFORD TOWNSHIP — Kylee Watson finished the Score at the Shore title game on the court Friday afternoon.
“Success,” the Mainland Regional High School junior said with a big smile.
Watson played through foul trouble to lead the Mustangs to their third straight Score at the Shore championship. She scored 20 points, grabbed 13 rebounds, blocked three shots and had three assists as Mainland beat Lenape 69-61 in the holiday tournament final at Southern Regional.
The 6-foot-4 Watson is one of the nation’s top juniors and rarely comes off the court, bBut she picked up three fouls in the first half Friday.
Watson was at her best in the fourth quarter when she played the final 5 minutes, 30 seconds with four fouls. Watson scored 10 points, grabbed six rebounds and had two assists in the final period. She went 6 for 6 from the foul line in the final 25 seconds to clinch the win.
“I just wanted to play smart,” she said. “I ended up kind of just playing my own zone (defense). I tried to just be me and be tall. I didn’t think too much (about the foul trouble) on the offensive end. I just made sure I didn’t get any offensive fouls by being under control and using jump stops and things like that.”
As impressive as Watson was, Mainland showed just how complete of a team it is.
Lenape (4-1) surrounded Watson in the lane and dared the other Mustangs to shoot.
Mainland senior guard Claudia Mairone scored 21 points and sank 5 of 14 from 3-point range. Junior guard Madi Hafetz sank four 3-pointers in the second half and finished with 12 points.
“In the beginning, I was a little hesitant,” Mairone said. “I made a few and missed a few. But my teammates told me to keep shooting and saying they would go in. They were giving me the confidence to shoot. I knew for the team I had to make them.”
The Mustangs also got a strong effort from freshman forward Kaitlyn Boggs, who came off the bench to grab six rebounds.
“We thought this might be a good matchup for her to come in and get her feet wet,” Mainland coach Scott Betson said. “She had to shake off some nerves early on, but I thought she settled in and played huge minutes for her.
There was a point in the third quarter at which Mainland could have cracked. Watson went to the bench with four fouls with 1:47 left in the third quarter and Mainland leading 47-40.
Mairone and Hafetz sank 3-pointers with Watson on the bench to push Mainland’s lead to 11 as the fourth quarter began.
“As well as Kylee played through the foul trouble,” Betson said, “the difference in the game was Madi and Claudia knocking down huge 3s in the second half.”
Betson didn’t keep Watson on the bench long in the fourth quarter. Lenape began the quarter with an 8-2 run to cut Mainland’s lead to 55-50. Betson called a timeout and put Watson back in the game.
“I felt like (Lenape) felt a little more comfortable pressuring us without (Watson) on the floor,” Betson said.
Once she returned, Watson immediately responded. She scored in the lane and then found Hafetz and Mairone open on the perimeter for 3-pointers to push the lead back to 13.
The Mustangs had some anxious moments in the final minute as Lenape cut the lead to five, but Watson’s free throws clinched the victory. She received the tournament MVP for the third straight year.
Mainland (7-0) is ranked No. 6 in The Press Elite 11.
“We’re really happy,” Betson said. “We’re feeling good, but I don’t think it’s about looking back. It’s about getting ready for what’s next.”
Lenape;19 11 12 19 — 61
Mainland;14 19 20 16 — 69
L—Mulray 17, Sutton 7, King 13, Zhang 8, Goshell 6, Wess 3, Johnstone 7.
MR—Watson 20, Dalzell 7, Mairone 21, Dirkes 6, Hafertz 12, Boggs 3.
