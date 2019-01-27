OCEAN CITY — Mainland Regional High School's Kylee Watson dominated the game with twisting drives as the Mustangs beat arch-rival Ocean City 35-29 in girls basketball Sunday night.
The 6-foot-3 Watson scored 23 points, including 10 in the third quarter when the Mustangs took the lead for good.
The game, which drew a big crowd, was the final matchup of the 97.3 ESPN Girls Basketball Shootout at Dixie Howell Gymnasium.
It also was a Cape-Atlantic League National Division game. Mainland, which is the defending CAL champion and ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 14-2 (7-0). Ocean City, No. 8 in the Elite 11, dropped to 10-4 (5-2). The Mustangs also beat visiting Ocean City 45-41 on Dec. 21.
"Kylee is a floor general, our quarterback," Mainland coach Scott Betson said. "She's like a point guard because she can see everything, and her understanding of the game is off the charts. We shot the ball well in our first game with Ocean City, and tonight they came out on their shooters a little more. That created more space for Kylee."