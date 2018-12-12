LINWOOD — Kylee Watson’s first basket of the season will cause a celebration.
She hopes her final basket of the season creates an even bigger uproar.
In between, the goal is to have lots of fun.
The Mainland Regional High School junior and one of the nation’s top college prospects begins the 2018-19 season with 999 career points. The Mustangs, the defending Cape-Atlantic League champions, open the season by traveling to Atlantic City to play the Vikings at the Martin Luther King Jr. Complex at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
“Kylee is a little more aggressive with making sure she gets her looks, particularly in transition,” Mainland coach Scott Betson said. “I think the biggest thing she worked on in the offseason was feeling more confident shooting the ball. She’s always been a pretty good shooter. We want to get her to a place where she looks to take jump shots from the outside.”
The 6-foot-3 Watson is already one of the most highly recruited athletes in CAL history. Muffet McGraw, the head coach of reigning NCAA Division I women’s basketball national champion Notre Dame, visited Linwood this week to watch Watson scrimmage.
Watson possesses a rare blend of size and athleticism. She averaged 18.6 points and led the Mustangs to a 28-1 record last season. The only loss came to rival Ocean City in the South Jersey final. The Red Raiders won in an upset 36-32.
“A part of me is happy I didn’t get it,” Watson said. “It would have been very mixed emotions. Now, I can look back and just be happy about it.”
Watson is the only starter back from last season’s team. At times last season, the Mustangs began to feel the weight of their 28-0 record. Expectations and pressure increased with each win. Mainland doesn’t want to fall into the same trap this season.
“Our slogan for this year is just talking about the process,” Betson said. “Last year we got too focused on outcomes. There were times when we were winning games, and it wasn’t by enough for our kids. It’s good to have a high standard, but at the same time you don’t want to miss out on some pretty cool experiences along the way. All that really matters is that we’re playing our best basketball in March.”
Watson will play this season with the girls she grew up in Linwood.
“We’re all so close,” she said. “None of us get mad at each other. We know we all have each other’s backs. It’s a lot more fun. It’s a lot easier to play when you know the girls on your team are always going to be there for you.”
The Mustangs hope to play at a faster pace and use their defense to force turnovers and create some easy baskets.
“All of us are athletic,” Watson said. “I think getting out on transition and playing hard is one thing we want to do well this year.”
Watson said she wants to be aggressive, attack the basket more and be a leader this season.
“I know not a lot of our girls have as much experience playing in varsity level games,” she said.
Friday’s season opener will be the start of two hectic seasons for Watson — on and off the court. She plans to make her official college visits in the spring and make a college decision as soon as possible after that.
“My final AAU season and my final high school season, I want to be able to enjoy that,” she said.
Watson tried not to think of the 999 number much this off-season. She wasn’t too frustrated by being a point short of a milestone.
“It wasn’t the 999 part,” she said. “It was the game it happened in. That was definitely a heartbreaker.”
Now, the milestone can serve as a momentous beginning to a new phase of her high school career. She is no longer a newcomer. Watson is now the Mustangs’ unquestioned leader.
“It’s her age group,” Betson said. “It’s their time now to step up.”
