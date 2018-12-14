ATLANTIC CITY — Kylee Watson finished last season with 999 career points.
Watson and the Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team also lost just one game in that campaign, a heartbreaker against rival Ocean City in the South Jersey Group III final.
But the standout junior started the new season strong Friday night, adding another milestone to her already impressive scholastic resume.
Watson scored 31 points, including the 1,000th of her career, to lead the Mustangs to a 49-38 season-opening victory over Atlantic City in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game at the Martin Luther King Jr. Complex.
Mainland is ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11. Atlantic City is No. 11.
The 6-foot-3 Watson scored about two minutes into the game off a layup to give Mainland its first points of the game.
Watson finished the game with 1,030 career points.
“It’s a great feeling to be here with my family and teammates, but that’s not the most important thing tonight,” Watson said. “To be able to win this game and start the season with a win is the most important thing.”
Mainland coach Scott Betson praised Watson.
“She is just a great kid,” Betson said. “I am just very proud of her.”
Watson said she did not dwell on being one point shy of 1,000 during the offseason. After losing in the sectional final, Watson just wanted to get back on the court and finish what the team started last season.
“It’s a lot of motivation (losing in the sectional finals),” Watson said. “I just wanted to go out there and make the right plays for my teammates.
Mainland (1-0) led Atlantic City (0-1) 28-10 at halftime.
The Mustangs’ Taylor Dalzell made two 3-pointers in the first quarter, while Madison Hafetz scored once from beyond the arc to account for her only points in the game. Dalzell finished with nine points.
Watson, The Press Player of the Year last season, scored 13 points in the first half.
“Well this was a big one,” Betson said. “Everyone has big ones opening night, so we are just glad to come out with a win.”
But Atlantic City bounced back in the second half, outscoring Mainland 28-21.
The Vikings’ Sani Macon and Qeiajae Canty each made three 3-pointers in the second half. Canty scored 14 points in the game, while Macon scored 12 points.
Atlantic City also tightened up on defense.
“We definitely started off slow,” Atlantic City coach Jason Lantz said. “The first game of the season, we have a little bit of jitters from the players, but I love the fact they pulled together and showed what our identity is really going to be.”
That identity is to be a defensive team, which was preached all preseason, according to Lantz.
“To see them come out and play that way in the second half,” Lantz said, “it makes me proud as a coach to see that they can work on what we were talking about. I’m excited to finish out the rest of this season.”
Betson said Atlantic City made the second half tough for his team, but he said the Mustangs must improve on closing out games and limiting turnovers.
“We are young in a lot of sports and that showed,” he said. “It’ll be a good game to learn from going forward.”
The Mustangs host Rancocas Valley at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
“It’s a great moment to start off on the right foot,” Watson said. “We played hard today, and I’m proud of the team. We are going to do some great things this year, so I’m looking forward to it.”
Mainland Regional; 18 10 12 9—49
Atlantic City; 7 3 16 12—38
MR—Watson 31, Dalzell 9, Mairone 4, Hafetz 3, Dirkes 2.
AC—Canty 14, Macon 12, Redd-Howard 5, Robertson 3, Brestle 2, Fader 2.
3-pointers—Dalzell (2), Hafetz MR. Canty (3), Macon (3) AC.
Records—MR 1-0, AC 0-1.
