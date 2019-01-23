Tyler Tomlin sank a driving layup with seven seconds left to give the Wildwood High School boys basketball team a 68-66 win over Cape May Tech on Tuesday night.
Josh Wright of Cape May Tech missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Tomlin finished with 18 points and eight assists. Will Long scored 15 and grabbed five rebounds for Wildwood. Diante Miles contributed five assists.
Wright sank 10 of 19 shots and scored a game-high 29.
Cape May Tech 16 21 13 16 – 66
Wildwood 15 22 16 15 – 68
CMT – Wright 29, Delvechio 15, Lynch 5, Rach 2, Hoffman 7, Saddler 4, Pennington 4
WW – Fynes 6, Miles 15, Zielinski 2, Long 19, Tomlin 18, Brown 2, McGrath 6
Millville 51, Egg Harbor Township 46
Rynell Lawrence scored 15 points to lead the Millville High School boys basketball team to a win in this Cape-Atlantic League American Division game.
Millville (13-3) is ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11.
Aundrey Green and Little John Green each scored 10 for Millville. Michael Dodd led EHT with 13.
MV – Etter 2, A. Green 10, LJ Green 10, Lawrence 15, Jamison 9, Washington 5
EHT – Dodd 13, Germann 8, Muhammad 6, Sweeney 12, Walsh 7
Cedar Creek 69, Camden Tech 64
Isaiah Vasquez sored 20 points as Cedar Creek improved to 7-6.
Jovanni Bermudez added 12 for the winners.
Camden Tech 14 15 15 20 – 64
Cedar Creek 25 11 13 20 – 69
CT – Washington 7, Acrey 29, Watson 6, Johnson 1, Jones 17, Hansen 2, Rand 2
CK – Bermudez 12, Gresham 7, Smalls 6, Stokes 10, Vazquez 20, Ka. Tinsley 4, Ky. Tinsley 10
St. Joseph 72, Buena Regional 19
Marcellus Ross led the winning Wildcats with 26 points. Yamere Diggs scored 12 and Malik Bailey 8 for St. Joe.
Rob Kinlaw led Buena with 13. St. Joe (11-2) is ranked No. 10 in The Press Elite 11.
Girls Basketball
Cedar Creek 47, Camden Tech 35
Trina Deveney led Cedar Creek with 19.
Cedar Creek 21 11 8 7 – 47
Camden Tech – 6 12 10 7 – 35
CK – Deveney 19, Gunnels 3, Cross 4, Parker 8, Luko 9, Dueverglas 3, Cintron 1
CT – Daniels 6, Robinson 2, Knight 2, Caulk 4, Galasso 12, Parkhill 9
