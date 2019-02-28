The Wildwood High School boys basketball team continued its surprising run through the state tournament on Thursday night.
The 14th-seeded Warriors upset 11th-seeded Pitman 49-46 in a South Jersey Group I quarterfinal.
Will Long sank 7 of 11 shots to lead Wildwood with 18 points. Long also contributed four assists. Tyler Tomlin scored 12, while Seamus Fynes grabbed eight rebounds for the Warriors.
Wildwood (12-16) beat third-seeded Salem 62-55 in the first round. The Warriors will play a second-seeded Glassboro in the semifinals 1 p.m. Saturday.
Wildwood 10 14 10 15 – 49
Pitman 11 13 14 8 – 46
WW – Brown 2, Fynes 6, Long 18, McGrath 9, Tomlin 12, Zielinski 2
PM – Abed 4, Fitzpatrick 16, Hutcher 2, Petersen18, Petner 3, Razze 3
St. Augustine Prep 66, St. Joseph Metuchen 59
Andrew Delaney scored 12 points, grabbed seven rebounds and had six assists to lead the top-seeded Hermits to a 66-59 win over No. 8 seed St. Joseph Metuchen in a South Jersey Non-Public A quarterfinal.
Cole Vanderslice scored 14 points and had six assists for St. Augustine.
The Hermits will host fourth-seeded Camden Catholic in a semifinal game 6 p.m. Saturday.
Seneca 62, Ocean City 57
No. 10 seed Seneca rallied in the fourth quarter to upset second-seeded Ocean City in a South Jersey Group III quarterfinal.
Johnny Kennevan led Seneca with 21 points. Gannon Brady scored 16 for Ocean City.
Seneca (12-15) will play at third-seeded Mainland Regional in a semifinal 6 p.m. Saturday. Ocean City finishes 20-5.
Sen – Jasinski 12, Kennevan 21, Fox 2, Hill 10, Laster 6, Roseboro 3, Welling 8
OC – Rhodes 7, Brady 16, Varallo 12, Graham 10, Sacco 8, Finnegan 4
Timber Creek 61, Pinelands Regional 54
Andrew Schulz scored 21 points for Pinelands in this South Jersey Group II quarterfinal.
Timber Creek: 18 18 9 18 - 61
Pinelands: 12 10 15 17 - 54
TC - Schultice 10, Paynter 12, Bladen 9, Miller 20, Benjamin 7, Bergen 3
PL - Brown 6, Diaz 14, Schulz 21, Skeie 2, Wiatrowski 7, Bartlett 4
Atlantic Christian 76, Shenandoah Valley Christian 61
Ben Noble scored 16 points and had seven assists to lead Atlantic Christian to the win in this NCSAA Tournament in Mt. Vernon, Ohio.
Cole Johnson added 14 points, five assists and seven rebounds for the winners. Landon Shivers scored 13 points and had seven rebounds.
Atlantic Christian - 15 17 17 27-76
Shenandoah Valley Christian - 14 5 23 19-61
AC – Noble 16, Johnson 14, Shivers 13, Roland 12, F. Johnson 11, Rossie 6, Glancy 1
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.