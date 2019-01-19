Millville High School boys basketball standout Rynell Lawrence became the program's leading scorer Saturday afternoon in the Thunderbolts' 74-62 victory over Kingsway Regional in the Box Out Cancer Classic at Millville.
Lawrence scored a team-leading 15 points to reach 1,490 for his career, the most since Alan Shaw last set the record in 1969 with 1,479.
Lawrence was six points away from the milestone heading into the contest. The senior made a 3-pointer in the first quarter to break the record, after teammate Aundrey Green grabbed a rebound and saw that Lawrence was open for the long-range shot.
After Lawrence broke the record, he walked over and gave Shaw a congratulatory hug.
"It has been a lot of fun coaching him over the last four years," Millville coach Mike Jones said. "He is a really entertaining player, and I am happy to be apart of his accomplishments. I am just really proud of him. He has worked really hard to get to this point."
Little John Green led with 17 points, while Eddie Jamison and Aundrey Green added 14. Byron Powell scored eight points, and Colby Etter added five. Millville (12-3) is No. 9 in The Press Elite 11.
"I am proud of his teammates because they all helped along the way, and I know he is very grateful for them," Jones said. "But just to break a record standing for 50 years is a pretty big accomplishment."
The Dragons' Jaylen Keels led with 22 points, and Sean Morrin and Emi Lingueno each added 11. William Pollick scored 10 for Kingsway (9-5).
Millville: 25 13 9 27− 74
Kingsway: 15 14 16 17− 62
