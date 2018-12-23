The Mainland Regional High School boys basketball team beat Asbury Park 69-51 in a Score at the Shore first round game Saturday at Southern Regional High School.
Angelo Barron led the No. 8-seeded Mustangs with 18 points, followed by Tommy Zanaras with 12. Other scorers were Jake Cook (7), Jaquan Mace (7), Joe Massari (5), Luke Mazur (4), Tommy Travaligne (4), Angelo Derosa (3), Kareem Spence (3) and Ed Carney (1).
Eryck Brown finished with 23 points for No. 9 Asbury Park. Wenderlens Garrus had 13, and Najiex Massie had 10. Other scorers were Gerold Etienne (2) and Keruin Herring (3).
M: 18 18 19 14 − 69
A: 3 9 17 22 − 51
Battle at the Boards Showcase
Wildwood Catholic 51,
Marist 36
Jacob Hopping had 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists for Wildwood Catholic. Taj Thweatt had 17, and Jahlil White had 13. Jake McGonigle scored the remaining five.
Michael Jackson led Marist with 13 points. Angelo Santiago had six, and RJ Sheridan and Marc Bruce had five apiece. Other scorers were Keith Mincy (3), Armandep Singh (2) and Xavier Edwards (2).
W: 10 8 13 20 − 51
M: 14 7 5 10 − 36
