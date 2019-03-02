LINWOOD — The Seneca High School boys basketball team almost did it again.
Mainland Regional, however, had other plans.
With their 58-51 win over 10th-seeded Seneca on Saturday, the third-seeded Mustangs advanced to the South Jersey Group III final. Mainland (22-7) will face top-seeded Moorestown on Tuesday.
The Golden Eagles beat second-seeded Ocean City 62-57 in the quarterfinals, thanks to a fourth-quarter surge. On Saturday, they nearly pulled off another improbable comeback after cutting a 14-point lead to three with less than four minutes remaining.
The Mustangs were in attendance at the Ocean City game, so they knew what to expect.
“We saw the same thing happen in Ocean City,” senior forward Tommy Zanaras said after the win. “But when it was happening (in this game), we didn’t panic. We stayed calm because we know when we’re home, it’s so hard to beat us.”
Zanaras and fellow seniors Angelo Barron and Joe Massari played their final home games. They left their mark in front of a sold-out crowd, which Zanaras said gave them a huge boost.
“It’s the best feeling in the world,” Zanaras said. “You can’t ask for more.”
Zanaras finished with nine points. He also had two rebounds, the second of which helped seal the victory. Barron scored a team-high 16.
The Mustangs led by only two after three quarters but wasted no time stretching that lead in the fourth.
It started with a Massari drive-and-pass to a cutting Jake Cook for an easy layup.
On the very next defensive possession, Massari got a steal and heaved it down the court to Barron for a layup.
Getting back on defense, Cook got a big block to start the break. Massari found junior guard JaQuan Mace down the court for an and-one layup, and the Mustang Corral was electrified. A two-point lead stretched to nine in the blink of an eye.
“I was always a pass-first kind of guy,” Massari said. “It just feels good to see those guys fly to the basket.”
Massari finished with 10 points, five assists and four steals. Mace had nine points and a team-high five steals.
Coach Dan Williams said this will be just Mainland's third trip to the group final since 1990. Some of his coaching staff was on the 1990 team.
“The two (finals) that I’ve been a part of, I’ve been on the losing end of both,” Williams said with a laugh. “We’re just excited to go back and have another opportunity.”
Their opponents, the top-seeded Moorestown Quakers, are ranked seventh in The Press Elite 11. They are 24-5 in a season with a tough schedule that included other Elite 11 teams such as Camden Catholic, Trenton Catholic and St. Augustine Prep. Senior Nick Cartwright-Atkins is averaging nearly 15 points per game, while senior Jagger Zrada has knocked down 74 3-pointers this season.
“I personally think they should be ranked higher than (seventh),” Williams said of Moorestown. “They have studs all around, and mostly because they’re such a smart team.
“We’re going to have to the best version of ourselves,” Williams added.
Mainland: 8 13 9 28—58
Seneca: 14 6 8 23—51
M— Barron 16, Cook 14, Massari 10, Mace 9, Zanaras 9.
S— Kennevan 17, Jasinski 14, Roseboro 9, Laster 8, Fox 2, Welling 1.
3-pointers: Jasinski 4, Kennevan 2, Laster 2, Zanaras 2.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.