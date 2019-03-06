Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Kylee Watson drives through the Westampton Tech defense in Mainland Regional’s 49-33 victory in a state Group III semifinal Wednesday night in Deptford Township. Below, Claudia Mairone goes for a layup against Westampton Tech’s Adya Washington. (ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press)
The Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team defeated Westampton Tech 49-33 in the state semifinal on Wednesday night at Depford High School. (ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press)
ERIN GRUGAN / For the Press
Mainland (27-3), No. 4 in The Press Elite 11, used its outside shooting to pull away from Westampton Tech (20-8). The Mustangs hit six 3-pointers, including four from Mairone.
Westampton Tech double-teamed Mustangs junior standout Kylee Watson on almost every possession. But while Watson was held to nine points, she did a terrific job feeding her teammates for open looks.
“That set things up for the rest of the crew, and they came through,” Mustangs coach Scott Betson said. “It was a total team effort tonight.”
Whenever the Panthers tried to mount a rally, Mairone cut their comeback short with a timely basket from behind the arc.
The Panthers used a 5-0 run to cut Mainland’s lead to 24-23 early in the third quarter. Mairone responded with back-to-back 3s during an 8-0 surge by the Mustangs that boosted their lead to 32-27. She then closed the quarter with another 3-pointer that put them ahead 37-22 and essentially clinched the game.
Mairone, who holds the school’s career, season and single-game records for 3-pointers, led the team with 14 points. Camryn Dirks added 10.
“Once the first 3-pointer went in, my confidence started to go up,” Mairone said. “I was so excited, so pumped up.”
The Mustangs were making their first appearance in a state semifinal since 1999, when they lost to Ewing 56-39. Sunday’s championship game will be their first in 30 years, when they lost to Pascack Valley.
“We’re very excited to have this opportunity,” Betson said. “I just want us to play loose and have fun. Our motto all year has been to stick to the process but to enjoy the process, and that’s what we’re going to do Sunday.”
