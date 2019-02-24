The Mainland Regional and Ocean City high school girls basketball teams stare at each other from the opposite sides of the South Jersey Group III bracket.
Mainland (22-3) is the No. 1 seed. Ocean City (20-6) is the No. 2 seed. If they meet in the postseason, it would be in the S.J. final.
Ocean City beat Mainland 38-31 in the 2017 championship game and 36-32 in last year’s final.
Ocean City enters the state tournament with plenty of momentum. The Red Raiders won their sixth Cape-Atlantic League championship with a 39-33 win over Middle Township on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Mainland lost in the CAL semifinals to Middle Township 34-25 on Thursday. The Mustangs played without standout Kylee Watson. The 6-foot-4 Watson, one of the nation’s top juniors, fell and hit her head in a quarterfinal win over Vineland on Feb. 15.
Mainland coach Scott Betson said Watson is in the concussion protocol and expected back this week.
If Ocean City and Mainland meet in this year’s final, it would be their eighth meeting since the 2017 title game. Mainland is 5-2 against Ocean City during that span, with the Red Raiders' wins coming in the sectional finals.
“The biggest thing when it comes down to these games is kids just have to make plays,” Betson said. “That’s what we stress. Everything we do is about putting ourselves in position for kids to make plays they need in big moments.”
A preview of the S.J. brackets (seeds in parentheses) follows.
Group IV
Defending champion: Toms River North
No. 1 seed: Lenape
Local first-round games
Monday
4 p.m.
Egg Harbor Township (16) at Lenape (1)
Southern Regional (15) at Cherokee (2)
5 p.m.
Vineland (12) at Toms River North (5)
5:30 p.m.
Hammonton (9) at ACIT (8)
Jackson Memorial (10) at Atlantic City (7)
Outlook: An interesting first-round game matches Hammonton against ACIT. Senior guard Kayla Sykes leads ACIT, while Jada Thompson averages 15.8 points for Hammonton. Atlantic City is a dark horse. Ciani Redd-Howard averages 10.7 points and 8.8 rebounds for the Vikings.
Group III
Defending champion: Ocean City
No. 1 seed: Mainland Regional
Local first-round games
Tuesday
4 p.m.
Camden Tech (16) at Mainland Regional (1)
5:30 p.m.
Timber Creek (15) at Ocean City (2)
7 p.m.
Absegami (9) at Deptford (8)
Pinelands Regional (11) at Toms River South (6)
Outlook: Defending champion Ocean City plays a defensive style that often leads to postseason success. Senior point guard Danielle Donoghue leads Ocean City with an 11.1 scoring average. Junior guard Abbey Fenton has made 26 3-pointers this season.
Group II
Defending champion: Manchester Township
No. 1 seed: Sterling
Local first-round games
Monday
4 p.m.
Lower Cape May (13) at Cinnaminson (4)
Audubon (10) at Oakcrest (7)
5:30 p.m.
Pt. Pleasant Borough (12) at Middle Township (5)
6 p.m.
Cedar Creek (14) at Haddonfield (3)
Outlook: Middle Township had its 17-game winning streak snapped by Ocean City in the CAL final Saturday. Panthers forward Kira Sides scored 25 in that loss. Oakcrest senior Ionyonia Alves averages 17.3 points and 13 rebounds.
Group I
Defending champion: Haddon Township
No. 1 seed: Wildwood
Local first-round games
Tuesday
5:30 p.m.
Buena Regional (16) at Wildwood (1)
Outlook: Maddie McCracken averages 20.9 points, 4.6 assists and 11.3 rebounds for Wildwood.
Non-Public B
Defending champion: Rutgers Prep
No. 1 seed: Trenton Catholic
Local first-round games
Wednesday
5:30 p.m.
OLMA (13) at Wildwood Catholic (4)
Outlook: OLMA and Wildwood Catholic have already played twice this season, the Crusaders having won 40-18 on Jan. 21 and 64-42 on Feb. 12. Sophomore Marianna Papazoglou averages 17.3 points and 7.5 rebounds for Wildwood Catholic. OLMA sophomore Sydney Prescott averages 10.8 points
Non-Public A
Defending champion: St. Rose
No. 1 seed: St. Rose
Local first-round games
None
