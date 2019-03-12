TOMS RIVER — Taylor Dalzell and Claudia Mairone were the last two Mainland Regional High School girls basketball players out of the locker room Tuesday night.
The two seniors wanted to hang onto their high school basketball careers as long as they could.
Manchester sank five 3-pointers in the first quarter and beat Mainland 74-44 in a Tournament of Champions quarterfinal at RWJBarnabas Health Arena. The Mustangs played hard until the final buzzer. Junior forward Kylee Watson scored 22 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for the Mainland.
“The loss is what it is,” Mairone said through tears. “They’re a great team. But this is our family. It’s so sad that it’s over. We’re going to miss it a lot.”