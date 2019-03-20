Kylee Watson stands 6-foot-4.
The Mainland Regional High School junior is one of the nation’s top high school basketball prospects.
She led the Mustangs to the state Group III championship — the first in the program’s history.
She has 1,542 career points.
She is The Press Girls Basketball Player of the Year.
And she’s underrated.
“Whatever we accomplished this season was a total team effort,” Watson said. “I had a part of it, but I know every single person sitting on the bench and being on the court and all the coaches were just as impactful and just as meaningful to this program and our success.”
Watson averaged 18.1 points, 11 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game. But she also influenced and impacted games in ways that do not show up in the stat sheet. That’s why she’s underrated. It’s easy to miss some of things she contributes.
“Whenever I get on the court,” she said, “I want to do whatever it takes to help my team win. A lot of my energy was based off what I could accomplish on the defensive end.”
In Mainland’s 42-35 win over Chatham in the state Group III title game, Watson scored 11 points but controlled the contest with her inside presence. Chatham players saw in her lane and veered back toward the perimeter. Several games this season unfolded in similar fashions.
“It’s easy to diminish Kylee’s impact because she’s so unselfish,” Mainland coach Scott Betson said. “She understands the game. She’s one of the best passers we have. She directs offense for us from the forward position.”
Watson also found herself surrounded by several defenders practically each time she touched the ball. She almost always kept her poise.
“There’s a lot of contact in the way people play her,” Betson said. “That can take a toll on you. That can wear you down. She keeps herself in great shape both physically and mentally to prepare herself for those situations.”
Watson was well-known in the South Jersey basketball community even before she attended Mainland. NCAA Division I colleges offered her scholarships before she played a high school game.
The Mustangs state championship cements her legacy as one of the best girls basketball players in Cape-Atlantic League history.
“Her body of work speaks for itself at this point,” Betson said.
Team of the Year
Mainland Regional won the first state title in the program’s history.
The Mustangs finished 28-4, No. 4 in The Press Elite 11 ranking, and are The Press Girls Basketball Team of the Year.
Mainland’s success was built on chemistry. The Mustangs grew up with each other.
“In all seriousness,” Watson said, “the journey to the state championship really began 10 years ago when we were playing travel ball together. I was really happy to win with the girls that I love.”
In addition to Watson, Mainland featured point guard Camryn Dirkes, one of South Jersey’s top freshmen. Claudia Mairone and Madi Heftz were talented outside shooters. Senior guard Taylor Dalzell contributed defense and rebounding. Freshman forward Kaitlyn Boggs came off the bench late in the season to provide timely points and rebounds.
“It was just a fun group to be around,” Betson said. “They were just so positive and so excited to be playing basketball together. They really made it a joy to be able to spend time with them.”
Coach of the Year
Oakcrest hit a low point last season.
The Falcons lost 53-8 to Egg Harbor Township and finished 6-18.
Oakcrest built from that point, however, and finished 18-10 this season.
Falcons coach Scott Miele is The Press Coach of the Year.
“We had a real big buy-in from our senior class,” said Miele, who is in his second season. “Those kids were outstanding this year and did everything we needed. We hit a real low point last year, but from that point forward we kind of improved.”
