Mainland girls basketball state final
The Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team celebrates after defeating Chatham in the Group lll girls basketball final, at the RWJBarnabas Health Arena, in Toms River, Sunday, March 10, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

The Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team will face Manchester Township in the first round of the Tournament of Champions at 7 p.m. Tuesday at RWJBarnabas Health Arena in Toms River.

The girls TOC features the six teams that won state titles over the weekend.

Mainland (28-3) won the Group III title and is the N. 6 seed. Manchester (31-2) won the Group II championship and is seeded third.

Manchester is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11, Mainland No. 4. Franklin is the TOC’s top seed and the defending champion.

The TOC schedule (seeds in parentheses):

Tuesday

At Toms River

5:30 p.m.: University (5) vs. St. Rose (4)

7 p.m.: Mainland (6) vs. Manchester Township (3)

Thursday

At Toms River

Semifinals

5:30 p.m.: Mainland/Manchester vs. Saddle River (2)

7 p.m.: University/St. Rose vs. Franklin (1)

Sunday at Rutgers

2 p.m.: Championship

