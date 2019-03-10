The Mainland Regional High School girls basketball team will face Manchester Township in the first round of the Tournament of Champions at 7 p.m. Tuesday at RWJBarnabas Health Arena in Toms River.
The girls TOC features the six teams that won state titles over the weekend.
Mainland (28-3) won the Group III title and is the N. 6 seed. Manchester (31-2) won the Group II championship and is seeded third.
Manchester is ranked No. 1 in The Press Elite 11, Mainland No. 4. Franklin is the TOC’s top seed and the defending champion.
The TOC schedule (seeds in parentheses):
Tuesday
At Toms River
5:30 p.m.: University (5) vs. St. Rose (4)
7 p.m.: Mainland (6) vs. Manchester Township (3)
Thursday
At Toms River
Semifinals
5:30 p.m.: Mainland/Manchester vs. Saddle River (2)
7 p.m.: University/St. Rose vs. Franklin (1)
Sunday at Rutgers
2 p.m.: Championship
