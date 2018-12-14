HAMMONTON — The St. Joseph High School boys basketball team gave itself an early-season dose of credibility Friday night.
Senior guard Marcellus Ross scored 38 points to lead the Wildcats to an 87-42 win over perennial power but rebuilding Atlantic City. Still, it was the easily the biggest regular-season win for St. Joseph coach Paul Rodio since he took over the program in 2014.
The game was marred by a fourth-quarter scuffle between the teams that led to the ejections of five players.
“Since I’ve been here, it’s probably the best overall game we came up with,” Rodio said. “We needed a big program win. I don’t care what anybody says, (Atlantic City) is probably going to win the next five or six games. They’re tough. They’ll find a way.”
St. Joe never trailed and led by more than 40 points in the second half. The Wildcats held the Vikings to just three points in the first 10 minutes of the second half.
Senior guard Ian Brown added 17 points for the Wildcats. Six-foot-8 junior Alanas Urbonas, a native of Lithuania, contributed 12 points and five rebounds. The fans roared when Urbonas drove for a two-handed dunk in the third quarter.
Zaire Montague led Atlantic City with 16 points.
The scuffle came with St. Joe leading by 42 points and a little more than four minutes left in the game. Atlantic City fouled Ross in front of the bench, and some pushing and shoving broke out. Officials quickly restored order.
“The starters were just about to come out,” Rodio said. “It was halfway through the fourth quarter. The reason they were in there was not to show anybody up. They work so hard they deserve those minutes. I wanted them to have fun, enjoy the moment and then I was going to get them out.”
The officials ejected Ross, Brown and a St. Joseph reserve player. Officials also ejected Atlantic City players Stephan Fredricks and Corey Yeoman for leaving the bench. Atlantic City coach Gene Allen said officials told him Fredricks and Yeoman would be suspended for two games.
St. Joseph athletic director Anne Marie Mercado said she planned to speak to New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association officials Saturday to see if the Wildcats players were suspended.
NJSIAA bylaws say that any varsity team in any sport that has three or more coach or player ejections for flagrant, unsportsmanlike conduct during the course of the season cannot participate in the state tournament. It was not clear Friday night if the officials ruled the ejections flagrant.
Fans packed St. Joe’s steamy gym to watch one of the most intriguing opening night matchups. St. Joe is ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11 and has the potential to be one of the best teams in recent school history. Ross entered the season with 1,488 career points.
Meanwhile, Atlantic City is one of the state’s top programs, but the Vikings graduated four starters and dealt with a distracting preseason.
The Atlantic City Board of Education voted two days into tryouts last month not to reappoint Allen. Allen sued the board, and Atlantic City Superior Court Judge Michael Blee reinstated Allen on Monday. The Atlantic City Board of Education voted Tuesday not to appeal the judge’s decision.
Friday’s game was intense but sloppy at times. Atlantic City hurt itself with multiple turnovers, many of them unforced. The teams combined to shoot 30 foul shots in the second quarter alone.
The Wildcats took control with a 15-1 second-quarter run that turned a one-point lead into a 33-18 advantage with 3 minutes, 8 seconds left in the first half.
Ross scored 10 points during the surge, seven of them on foul shots. He finished the run by sinking a 3-pointer.
Ross scored just two points in the first quarter.
“That’s maturity,” Rodio said. “I think last year he wouldn’t have gotten going. He trusted his overall game, not just his shot.”
Atlantic City struggled to score. The Vikings had just two baskets in the second quarter and just one in the third.
“They turned us over,” Allen said. “They took advantage of our inexperience at guard. They were clearly the better team.”
St. Joseph ended any hopes of an Atlantic City comeback by outscoring the Vikings 24-3 in the third quarter. Guard Corey Blackwell sank a 3-pointer to start the second half, and the Wildcats never looked back.
“We’ve been doubted,” Ross said. “People said we were ranked too high (in the preseason). But we’ve been working nonstop since last March. This means a lot. We worked hard, and it’s starting to show.”
