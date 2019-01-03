Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Millville’s Rynell Lawrence, right, drives by Atlantic City’s Kevin Palms in the Thunderbolts’ 50-35 win over the Vikings at home Thursday. Lawrence scored 20 points, shooting 9 of 12 from the field.
Charles J. Olson / for the press
The 18-year-old kept Vikings defenders on their feet every time he touched the ball by torching defenders off the dribble. He shot 9 of 12 from the field and added several key assists during a game-deciding run in the third quarter.
Millville, the No. 11 team on The Press Elite 11, improved to 5-2.
“We just decided to play with energy and effort,” Millville coach Mike Jones said of the run.
“There weren’t any X’s and O’s at halftime. We just told them they had to play with enthusiasm.”
Coming into the second half down 20-15, the Bolts hit the ground running. Lawrence drove to the basket on one of their first possessions and found a cutting Aundrey Green for an easy layup.
On the very next possession, junior guard Colby Etter had a 3-point play after hitting a tough layup through contact.
Back-to-back 3s by Green, including one at the buzzer, stretched the lead to nine points after a third quarter in which the Thunderbolts outscored the Vikings 20-6. Green and Etter combined for 18 of the team’s 20 points after being held scoreless in the first half.
“That’s kind of the way it’s been all year,” Jones said. “We’ve been very even with our scoring.”
“I know Rynell gets a lot off the press, but we are a complete team,” Jones added.
Lawrence thinks the team is especially deadly when Green and Etter join him on the court.
“I like how they have that aggression,” Lawrence said of his teammates. “They like to play defense; and when we play defense, that’s when we pick it up a little bit.”
That defensive intensity had the Vikings struggling in the second half. They failed to score in double figures in either quarter, and seemed to turn the ball over every other possession.
At one point in the fourth, Millville took the ball away four times in a row.
Zion Teague led Atlantic City with nine points, including six of the team’s 15 in the second half.
The Vikings did manage to shoot 50 percent from the field in the second half, but only shot the ball 10 times in the entire 16 minutes due to their turnover woes.
They fell to 2-4, entering uncharted territory for a program that has won at least 19 games every season since 2011. They entered the season unranked on The Press Elite 11.
Millville; 8 7 20 15 — 50
Atlantic City; 10 10 6 9 — 35
Millville — Lawrence (20), Etter (10), Aundrey Green (10), John Green (4), Eddie Jamison (4) Randy Butler (2).
Atlantic City — Tegue (9), Joe Persiano (5), Stephen Byard (4), Stephan Fredericks (4), Henry Rovillard (2), Julio Sanchez (2), Kiraah Palms (4), Zaire Montague (5).
3-pointers — A. Green (2), Etter (1) M. Byard (1), Persiano (1) AC.
