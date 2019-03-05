Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Mainland's Joseph Masari puts up a shot against Moorestown Tuesday Mar. 5, 2019 at Moorestown. (JACKIE SCHEAR/PRESS OF ATLANTIC CITY)
Jackie Schear
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
“It was definitely a fun ride,” Mainland guard Joseph Masari said. “It’s kind of tough right now because we lost, but this season is going to be one we’ll remember forever.”
Moorestown will play Central Jersey champion Wall Township in the state semifinals Thursday.
Mainland (22-8), which was appearing in its third sectional final since 1990, simply took too long to find its offensive and defensive rhythms.
A sellout crowd that saw most fans sporting whiteout T-shirts roared as the Quakers jumped to an early lead.
Akhil Giri’s three-pointer sparked an 11-0 run for Moorestown that left Mainland trailing 22-8 with a minute left in the first quarter. The Mustangs never got closer than 11 points the rest of the way.
“I told the team before the game that I wanted us to come out with high energy and take it to them early,” Moorestown coach Sean Anstey said. “We were able to hit some 3s early and play to our tempo. It was a great team effort.”
Long-range shooting was the key for the Quakers (25-5), the No. 6 team in The Press Elite 11.
Giri’s 3-pointer was one of seven they hit, including six in the first half.
Vinnie Caprarola made three 3-pointers in the first half, and Jagger Zrada hit two in helping Moorestown storm to a 36-20 halftime lead.
“All five players on that team can shoot,” Mainland guard Tommy Zanaras said. “They are a very tough team when they’re hitting those 3s, and they were hitting them today.”
The Quakers’ large and vocal fan base made for an electric atmosphere.
It started during the pregame introductions, when school officials dimmed the lights and fans cheered while the starting five came onto the court.
Instead of getting rattled, the Mustangs said they enjoyed the scene. But they couldn’t stop the Quakers’ offense from gaining momentum in the first half.
“I love to play in that type of atmosphere,” said Mainland center Angelo Barron, who had six blocks. “It was a great experience, and I’m glad I got to share it with my teammates.”
While Mainland’s players were upset at the outcome, several also indicated they will remember the season as a special one.
The Mustangs took their fans on an exciting journey, and players formed bonds and friendships that will last beyond their high school years.
“It was a great season,” said Zanaras, who scored a team-high 17 points. “And we have a special bond. I’ll be friends with these guys for the rest of my life.”
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.