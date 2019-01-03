Marcellus Ross’ first basketball experience came on a tricked-out nerf hoop.
His father, Vince, gave it to him when Ross was a toddler. It had all the bells and whistles, including a buzzer that sounded when the game ended.
How many last-second game-winners did Ross sink on that hoop?
“A lot,” he said with a laugh. “A lot.”
Now a St. Joseph High School senior, the 6-foot-3 guard is one of South Jersey’s top scorers. He began the new year with 1,643 career points. Ross, 17, is averaging 25.8 for the undefeated Wildcats (6-0), who are No. 6 in The Press Elite 11 ranking and face Rancocas Valley Regional in a Seagull Classic game 1 p.m. Saturday at Holy Spirit.
Several Division II colleges have offered Ross scholarships. He also has gotten interest from some Division I schools.
“I’m still feeling things out,” he said, “weighing all my options and trying to make the best decision for myself.”
Ross lives in the Sicklerville section of Winslow Township with his father, mother Lorraine and twin brother Dawson, who also attends St. Joe. Vince was in the Army, so Ross was born in Kansas City, Missouri, and lived in Heidelberg, Germany, and North Carolina before settling in New Jersey. Ross moved back to the United States from Germany when he was 4 years old.
In a telephone interview Tuesday, Ross discussed several topics, including Dawson.
On his love for basketball
I just started playing as a young kid, and it just grew with me. I’ve always had a niche for basketball. I loved paying it even when I was younger.
On achieving basketball success at St. Joe, a school known for its football success
I didn’t know how big of a football school St. Joe was at first. But after started figuring it out, I was like, ‘We’re producing some pretty good basketball kids here.’ We’re going under the radar. I’ve worked hard. Coach (Paul) Rodio (Jr.) has worked hard. We’ve all worked hard to bring us to where we are right now.”
On living in different places growing up
I’ve moved around my whole life. I loved it. A lot of kids can’t say they’ve done it. I’ve got to experience different cultures, different types of people, a lot of different things.
On his relationship with his twin brother
We’re fraternal twins. I love having a brother. I’m older by an hour and a half. Dawson goes to St. Joe. He does track. He’s a beast in track. People don’t believe (the twins can communicate without speaking), but I’ve experienced it first-hand. One time in a game, I got hurt and he said he felt the pain. One time he got hurt, and I felt the pain. It’s great having a twin. It’s another person that you’re familiar with. You’ve grown up with him and experienced everything in life with him. It’s another part of you honestly.
On what he does to relax away from basketball
Like a lot of other teenagers, I play Fortnite. We all play Fortnite. I play NBA 2K. I just like to relax with family and friends.
On scoring 2,000 career points
It’s gong to mean a lot. When I reached 1,000, I wasn’t as ecstatic as I thought I would be. But 2,000 is another level. I’m hoping I can get it. It’s something I definitely want to achieve.
Q&A
Who is your favorite athlete and why?
Lebron James. I’ve loved Lebron James ever since he was in high school. I love how he plays, how leads his team and what he does for the community.
If the television is on, I’m watching …
ESPN SportsCenter
What is the last book you read?
The Catcher in the Rye
Favorite food to order when out for dinner
Bacon Cheeseburger
Favorite pre-game music
Meek Mill
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.