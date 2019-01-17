Maddie McCracken wakes up each day at 5:46 a.m.
Why 5:46 and not 5:45 or 5:47?
“I don’t like odd numbers,” the Wildwood High School senior said.
McCracken begins her day with a morning workout at The Gym at 10th Street Gym, where she lives in North Wildwood.
The rest of her day is dominated by basketball.
The 5-foot-8 guard was one of seven southern New Jersey girls nominated this week for the McDonald’s All-American game in Atlanta in March. McCracken, 17, was one of 800 girls from around the country nominated for the game. She averages 21.1 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Warriors (9-2). She has 1,591 career points. McCracken has not yet made a college decision.
“When I’m not playing basketball,” she said, “I’m watching it. When I’m not watching it, I’m talking about it.”
McCracken is the middle child of Scott and Liz McCracken. Scott is the Wildwood boys basketball coach. Maddie’s older sister Mackenzie is a former Wildwood standout and currently a sophomore at Widener University. Maddie’s younger sister Macie is 11 years old and also a promising basketball player.
In a telephone interview Wednesday afternoon, McCracken discussed several topics, including who the best player in the McCracken family is.
On what it’s like to be the middle sister
It’s the best. You get to learn from your older sister, and you get to watch your younger sister grow up. When I was younger, I felt (overlooked), but now I realize being the middle sister isn’t too bad.
On attending Wildwood, one of the smallest public schools in New Jersey
There’s no better place than Wildwood High School. You learn about yourself, others; you learn about diversity. You know your teachers, because the class sizes are so small. You know the school. You know everybody in the school. If you’re a freshman, you know everybody from the freshmen to the seniors. If you’re a senior, you know everybody below you too.
On her career plans
I don’t know exactly what I want to do, but at some point, I do know I want to coach (basketball). I see my dad and how much he loves coaching his team. Me and my dad are like two peas in a pod. We’re best friends. I can see myself (coaching).
On living in Wildwood in the winter and in the summer
You get the best of both worlds. In the winter, it’s all about basketball. If I didn’t play basketball, I don’t know what I would do. I think I would be completely bored. In the summer, I love the change. I love how people come down (to visit). Normally, people complain about shoobies, but I love it. I know that’s how our town (prospers). I’m a big beach person. Basketball is all year round, but I still find time in the summer to go to the beach.
On working out at The Gym on 10th Street
It’s the best gym in the world. I love everybody who goes there. I go with my dad. We see a bunch of people there, including (Dave DeWeese) the boys coach at Wildwood Catholic. It’s funny. We all talk about basketball every morning, and then the next day we go back and talk about it some more.
Who is the best player in the McCracken family?
Me (laughs).
Q&A
Who is your favorite athlete and why?
Skylar Diggins-Smith. She’s an inspiration to all female athletes who are trying to prove themselves.
Favorite food to order when out to eat
Pizza
Favorite amusement ride on the Wildwood Boardwalk
The Great White at Morey’s Piers
What the last television show you binge watched?
Friends
