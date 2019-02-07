D.J. Campbell is a pretty good basketball player for someone named after a soccer star.
The Vineland High School senior guard averages 28.6 points and 7.3 rebounds. He is Vineland’s career scoring leader with 1,294 points, breaking the record of 1,242 set by 1970 graduate Ron Farina. Vineland (11-6) plays Mainland Regional (17-4) at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Campbell’s first name is actually Djorkaeff. He is named after French soccer start Youri Djorkaeff.
“My family is big on soccer,” Campbell said. “I’m the only one that plays basketball.”
Campbell, 18, lives in Vineland with his father, Radcliffe. He moved to Vineland from Paterson, in Passaic County, in the seventh grade. Campbell didn’t play organized basketball until he moved to Vineland.
Campbell’s play this season has attracted the attention of several colleges, most notably Stockton, Rowan and The College of New Jersey.
“If I didn’t move to Vineland,” Campbell said, “I don’t think I would be playing basketball at all.”
In a telephone interview Tuesday night, Campbell discussed several topics, including scoring 50 points against Atlantic City in a 76-71 Vineland win on Jan. 18.
On how he got the nickname D.J.
My sixth grade teacher gave me the name. She said, "Can I call you D.J.?’" I said, "Yes."
On how he started playing basketball
When I moved to Vineland I had a group of friends, and we started playing basketball after school. One day, Vineland High School had a camp. I performed well, and the coach (Jack Martine) asked me to come out for the summer league team. My first organized game was freshman year.
On being Vineland’s career scoring leader despite playing no organized basketball before high school
I’m shocked it happened, but I think it’s pretty cool the way it’s played out. I’ve been working really hard. A lot of players have been through Vineland.
On scoring 50 points against Atlantic City
That game was crazy. I was actually off during the layup lines. I made my first shot. I made my second shot. I made my third shot and my fourth shot, and I was like ‘All right, this is going to be a long game for them.’ They kept feeding me the ball. I was at the free throw line (in the final seconds). I was going to make one and miss one to run the clock out. But I heard somebody say ‘Hey, you got 48.’ So, I made both.
On his soccer skills
I think I was a better soccer player than I am a basketball player now. I played forward.
Q&A
Who is your favorite athlete and why?
Lebron James — I like how he carries himself on and off the court.
Favorite food to order when out to eat
A 4 for $4 meal from Wendy’s
What was the last movie you saw in the theater?
"It"
If the television is on, I’m watching …
ESPN "SportsCenter"
