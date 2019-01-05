ABSECON — Jada Williams stepped to the foul line with a simple mantra Saturday afternoon.
“Over the rim,” the Gloucester Catholic High School sophomore said. “Over the rim.”
Williams made her words come true when she sank two foul shots with 4.4 seconds left in overtime to give the Rams a 60-58 win over Mainland Regional in a Seagull Classic game at Holy Spirit. Mainland (8-1) is ranked No. 5 in The Press Elite 11. Gloucester Catholic (6-1) is No. 2.
“I was super nervous,” Williams said. “I was breathing really hard.”
The Mustangs had a potential tying layup blocked at the overtime buzzer.
Gloucester Catholic overcame a standout effort from Mainland junior Kylee Watson, who showed why she is one of the country’s top players with 25 points, 11 rebounds, seven blocks and six assists.
“I knew I would have to step it up,” the 6-foot-4 Watson said. “They have a lot of (talented) girls on their team, and not too many girls on our team have a lot of varsity experience. I needed to be a leader with my actions and my words.
Mainland led by eight points with 3 minutes, 44 seconds left in the fourth quarter. Gloucester Catholic’s Caitlyn Cordery and Lynzie Eggers each sank 3-pointers in the final minutes of regulation to help Gloucester Catholic force overtime. It was Cordery’s only 3-pointer of the game.
“The story of the game was the two (3-pointers) they hit late,” Mainland coach Scott Betson said. “The bottom line is we turned the ball over too much, and they made some monster jump shots.”
Watson wowed the fans who nearly filled the Holy Spirit gym with her agility. In the first half, she grabbed a defensive rebound, dribbled behind her back at halfcourt and drove for layup.
“I thought Kylee was the most dominant player on the floor,” Betson said. “I thought that was obvious on both ends.”
Mainland also got superb effort from freshman Camryn Dirkes, who scored 13 points and defended Gloucester Catholic standout and Duke recruit Azana Baines (13 points, six assists). The Mustangs also got accurate outside shooting from Taylor Dalzell (3 of 5 from 3-point range).
Mainland appeared headed for the win in the fourth quarter.
But the Rams increased the defensive pressure in the final minutes of regulation. Gloucester Catholic guard Mycala Carney (20 points) hounded Mainland ball handlers. The Rams scored 22 points off Mainland turnovers.
Mainland focused on stopping Baines, but to do that, the Mustangs had to leave some Rams open. Those Gloucester Catholic players hit shots as the Rams closed the fourth quarter with a 10-2 run to force overtime.
Still, Mainland had its chances in overtime. Watson scored six straight points to give the Mustangs a 58-56 lead with 57 seconds left.
But Williams sank four foul shots in the final 32 seconds. Between her free throws, the Mustangs missed a foul shot with 23 seconds left that would have given them the lead.
Mainland called a timeout before Williams’ free throws with the score tied.
“When the other coach called timeout,” Williams said, “I was sitting there like, ‘I need to hurry up and make this free throw.’”
Mainland pushed the ball up the court after Williams' second free throws and got the ball to Dirkes in the lane, but Cordery blocked the shot to preserve the win.
Despite the defeat, the game, because it was played at such a high level, did as much to enhance Mainland’s reputation as any of their wins this season.
“It’s obviously disappointing because we were right there,” Watson said. “But we’re going to build on this and learn from it.”
