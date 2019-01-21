PLEASANTVILLE — DaSean Lopez got some advice from his Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball teammates before Monday night’s game.
“They told me I had to give them something,” Lopez said, “because against a good team anything can happen.”
Lopez sank two 3-pointers in the first quarter to propel the Crusaders to a fast start as they beat Pleasantville 75-66 in a Cape-Atlantic League United Division game. Wildwood Catholic (13-1) is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, while Pleasantville (9-5) is No. 11.
“I thought DaSean played an unbelievable game for us,” Wildwood Catholic coach Dave DeWeese said. “He rebounded for us. He made some shots. He got loose balls. He really showed tonight the kind of player he is, and we’re fortunate to have him.”
Lopez’s accurate perimeter shooting helped Wildwood Catholic build a 16-4 lead five minutes into the game.
Lopez wasn’t the only Crusader to shoot the ball well. Taj Thweatt sank three 3-pointers in the second half and scored 28 points. Jacob Hopping made three 3-pointers in the third quarter and finished with 17.
Jacob Valeus made three 3-pointers of his own and led Pleasantville with 25.
“It really opens up things for us,” DeWeese said of the 3-point shooting, “and makes us a much better team.”
Lopez, a 6-foot-2 sophomore, was playing in just second game for Wildwood Catholic. New Jersey Interscholastic Athletic Association rules required him to sit the first 30 days of the season after he transferred from Middle Township, where he played as a freshman.
“I liked cheering for my guys,” Lopez said of the season’s first 30 days.
But he quickly said “yes” with a smile when asked if he liked sinking 3s even more.
Lopez scored just four points in his Wildwood Catholic debut — a 78-73 overtime win over St. Joseph last week.
Wildwood Catholic’s two junior NCAA Division I prospects — Thweatt and Jahlil White — told Lopez after the St. Joe game he needed to be more involved in the offense.
“We’re not selfish,” Thweatt said. “Whatever shots he takes — as long as they’re good shots — are good for the team,”
Lopez didn’t hesitate to shoot Monday.
“I played with these guys in middle school,” Lopez said. “I know what they want to do. We connect really well.”
DeWeese said Lopez gives the Crusaders something they didn’t have.
“He adds a level of toughness,” DeWeese said.
Wildwood Catholic never trailed Monday. But Pleasantville made several runs at the Crusaders. Each time, Wildwood Catholic responded with timely 3-pointers.
Hopping’s outside shooting helped the Crusaders build their lead to 14 in the third quarter.
Wildwood Catholic had some anxious moments in the fourth quarter after White (13 points) fouled out with 4 minutes, 43 seconds left.
But Thweatt sank two 3s from the corner in the final eight minutes to help stave off a mini-Pleasantville rally. Thweatt has worked hard to develop his perimeter game.
“At times like that, I should be able to hit 3-pointers,” he said. “I feel comfortable hitting them, and I feel comfortable taking them. Last year, I probably wouldn’t have taken those shots.”
Wildwood Catholic;18 9 25 23—75
Pleasantville;14 3 21 28—66
WC — McGonigle 2, Lopez 14, Thweatt 28, White 13, Hopping 17, Zarfatti 1
P — Valeus 25, S. Jones 12, Freeman 10, Growait 8, Rosado 2, E. Jones 7, Gonzalez 2
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.