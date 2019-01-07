MILLVILLE — It could have been the packed gymnasium with loud, passionate fans that kept the Millville High School boys basketball team energized Monday night.
It could have been Thunderbolts coach Mike Jones continually encouraging his players to keep battling.
It could’ve been Bryon Powell’s 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer that erupted the Thunderbolts’ bench and fans alike.
Millville also added strong second-half performance to that list of positives Monday en route to a 54-49 victory over previously undefeated St. Joseph in a Cape-Atlantic League interdivision game.
Millville, ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 7-2, while St. Joseph, ranked fourth, fell to 7-1.
“It’s a great win for our team,” Jones said. “St. Joe’s is a great team, a great program, and they were undefeated. They do everything well. … This is a really big win so for us. Hopefully we can build on it because we might see them again in the future.”
The Thunderbolts’ Rynell Lawrence scored a game-high 20 points. The 18-year-old senior from Bridgeton went 9 for 12 from the free-throw line.
“It’s a very great feeling right now,” Lawrence said. Everyone stuck together. There was no argument on the court. Everyone did what they had to do, and everybody played their roles.
“Everyone believed we could win.”
Millville led 24-23 at halftime. It was a back-and-forth game with the largest lead coming in the fourth quarter, when Millville went up 43-36.
Jones said the Thunderbolts have been a second-half team this season, so that was not about to change Monday.
Millville scored 29 second-half points. Colby Etter scored all nine of his points in the second half, including a 3-pointer.
But Powell’s 3-pointer at the third-quarter buzzer was huge as it gave Millville a 41-35 lead.
“I just want to go out there and make every minute count for my team,” Powell said. “I’m glad the shot I was able to hit electrified my team. We went out there and played hard and got the job done tonight.”
St. Joseph’s Marcellus Ross scored a team-leading 16 points, while Corey Blackwell added nine.
The Wildcats’ Ian Brown scored seven points, and Malik Bailey had six.
St. Joseph led 9-8 after the first quarter.
“I think they out-toughed us, outplayed us (and) outcoached us in every aspect of the game,” St. Joseph coach Paul Rodio Jr. said. “If you don’t prepare well, you can’t win games like this.”
Rodio Jr. said the Wildcats will use the loss as motivation.
“They are a tough team,” he said. “This game worried me. I thought it would be a trap game, and it was. We didn’t do a good job executing down the stretch. We just have to get back to the basic fundamentals.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.