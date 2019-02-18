The Paul VI High School boys basketball team scored 26 second-quarter points en route to a 86-69 victory over Pleasantville in the Presidents Day Showcase in Haddonfield on Monday afternoon.
The Eagles, ranked No. 3 in The Press Elite 11, improved to 21-3. The Greyhounds, ranked eighth, fell to 17-7.
Pleasantville led 17-13 after the first quarter, but the Eagles outscored the Greyhounds 73-52 over the final three quarters.
The Greyhounds’ Sahmir Jones scored a team-leading 17 points. Jacob Valeus added 16 points and had 14 rebounds, and Alejandro Rosado scored 11 to go with seven rebounds.
Jalen Freeman (9), Sam Growalt (8) and Noel Gonzalez (6) also scored for Pleasantville.
The Eagles’ Tyshon Judge scored a game-high 28, including three 3-pointers.
Jaylen Boyd-Savage added 25 points and had seven rebounds and five assists. Hartnel Haye scored 15.
Jordan Pierre (6), Wisler Sanon (6), Andrew Harrell (4) and Jaden Arline (2) also scored for the Eagles.
