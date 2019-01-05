ABSECON — The St. Augustine Prep basketball team was shaky in the fourth quarter in a couple of its wins this season.
On Saturday, the Hermits didn’t escape another poor fourth quarter unscathed.
Moorestown rallied in the fourth to beat St. Augustine 54-48 in a Seagull Classic game at Holy Spirit. St. Augustine (7-1) is ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11. Moorestown (6-1) is No. 9.
The Hermits controlled most of the game and led 41-33 late in the third quarter.
But St. Augustine committed 26 turnovers. Moorestown converted those miscues into 25 points.
“I would say 23 of those turnovers were unforced,” Hermits coach Paul Rodio said. “We just threw the ball away.”
Hayden Greer sparked the Moorestown comeback by sinking three 3-pointers in the final eight minutes. Nick Cartwright-Atkins led the Quakers with 20 points.
For St. Augustine, Cole Vanderslice sank 5 of 7 3-poit attempts and scored 16 points.
“This puts us on the radar for a lot of other teams around the state,” Greer said of the win.
The Seagull is one of the most anticipated weekends of the high school basketball season. It was held from 1972-1990 and was one of the nation’s most prestigious high school tournaments.
The South Jersey Basketball Summit Organization, a group of people dedicated to improving the game, revived the Seagull last year to benefit the organization’s scholarships, which it gives to South Jersey basketball players. The event continues Sunday.
St. Augustine appeared to be on its way to a win Saturday.
But Moorestown began the fourth quarter with a 12-2 run to turn a six-point deficit into a 47-43 lead with 2:48 left. Greer gave Moorestown the lead for good he when sank a 3-pointer from the right wing to make it 44-43 with 3:45 left.
“It was great to come out and fight back from that deficit,” Greer said. “It’s been a rough shooting season for me, but being able to knock some down is a real confidence booster.”
St. Augustine scored just five points in the final five minutes.
“We didn’t now what we wanted to run (offensively),” Rodio said. “It was bad. We just didn’t respond.”
The Hermits must rebound quickly. They host defending Cape-Atlantic League champion Wildwood Catholic on Tuesday.
“We have some things we have to do, Rodio said. “We have to back in, work on things and get better. I don’t have an answer today, but I’ll figure it out.”
Moorestown;14 7 14 19—54
St. Augustine Prep;
MT – Cartwright-Atkins 20, Caprarola 12, londres 6, Muhic 2, Greer 14
SA – Foreman 2, Solomon 8, Vanderslice 16, A. Delaney 12, M. Delaney 6, Horner 2, Leo 2
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.