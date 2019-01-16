HAMMONTON — The Wildwood Catholic High School boys basketball team knew a win on the road at rival St. Joseph would not come easy.
The Crusaders made it even tougher on themselves.
Taj Thweatt scored 20 points, grabbed 16 rebounds and blocked six shots as Wildwood Catholic beat the Wildcats 78-73 in overtime in a physical Cape-Atlantic League United Division matchup Wednesday night. The victory gives Wildwood Catholic a boost toward the top seed in the Cape-Atlantic League and South Jersey Non-Public B tournaments.
“A win in this gym is a big win,” Wildwood Catholic coach Dave DeWeese said, “no matter how you get it.”
Wildwood Catholic got the win despite making just 19 of 37 foul shots in regulation. Wildwood Catholic rebounded to make 11 of 14 foul shots in overtime.
“I’ve seen it coming,” DeWeese said of the poor foul shooting. “We were able to survive on a night when we didn’t make free throws.”
St. Joe had a two-point lead and the ball with less than a minute to play. The Wildcats had the ball in the closing seconds of the fourth quarter but couldn’t get the ball to standout guard Marcellus Ross. The buzzer sounded without St. Joe getting a shot.
“It’s like dangling a million dollars in front of you, and you just have to grab it,” St. Joe coach Paul Rodio said. “Your hands were on it. You were ready to pull it, but you couldn’t reel it in.”
Four Wildcats starters fouled out.
“They’re a good team,” Thweatt said. “If they didn’t get in foul trouble, we would have been in trouble.”
Wildwood Catholic Division-I prospects Thweatt and Jahlil White avoided foul trouble and played the whole game. Jahlil White scored 27 points. Ross scored a game-high 34.
Wednesday’s game was one of the most anticipated CAL matchups of the season. Wildwood Catholic (12-1) is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, while St. Joe (8-2) is No. 10.
This road game in St. Joe’s cozy gym figured to be one of Wildwood Catholic’s toughest CAL games of the season.
Wildwood Catholic led by as many as 12 points in the first half. But the poor foul shooting kept the Crusaders from building a bigger lead.
The Wildcats took advantage and grinded their way back into the game.
Ross tied the game when sank a 3-pointer from the right wing with 1 minute, 41 seconds left in the fourth quarter. He gave the Wildcats the lead when he grabbed a rebound and scored with 1:29 left.
Jacob Hopping tied the game when he made two foul shots with 43.3 seconds left in regulation.
Wildwood Catholic controlled the overtime period. Thweatt gave the Crusaders the lead and momentum in the extra period. He sank a foul shot with 3:37 in overtime to give the Crusaders a 64-63 lead. Wildwood Catholic never trailed again.
Thweatt scored in the lane to make it 69-63 Crusaders with 1:33 left.
“When we go on the bench (after regulation), the coaches said ‘start over,’ ” Thweatt said. “Overtime is a new game, and we just had to pick it up.”
Wildwood Catholic clinched the victory with accurate foul shooting. White, Jacob Hopping and Ben Church combined to sink 7 of 8 foul shots in the final minute of overtime.
With the win, the Crusaders will take a breather. They don’t play until Monday and have a rare weekend off.
“It’s a little bit of a break,” DeWeese said, “and I think they need it.”
Meanwhile, Wednesday for St. Joe was the latest in a series of frustrating losses to Wildwood Catholic during Rodio’s five seasons as coach.
“Every time we play them it’s the same kind of result,” Rodio said. “It’s insanity.”
Wildwood Catholic: 19 14 19 11 15−78
St. Joseph: 10 17 16 20 10−73
