WILDWOOD — The Wildwood Catholic boys basketball team made one comeback Thursday night.
The Crusaders needed two.
Camden held off a late Wildwood Catholic rally to beat the Crusaders 57-51 in an Andrew Alameno Memorial Showcase game at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic.
Sophomore forward TaQuan Woodley scored 19 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for Camden. Taj Thweatt led Wildwood Catholic with 16 points and nine rebounds. Crusaders point guard Jake McGonigle scored eight points and committed just one turnover. Jahlil White added eight points and five assists.
Wildwood Catholic trailed by 13 late in the third quarter.
Camden had dominated the game with its rebounding and interior defense. It seemed as if the Panthers should have been winning by more.
Wildwood Catholic got back into the game with a 12-0 run. Jacob Hopping (10 points) finished the surge with 3-pointer to cut Camden’s lead to 47-46 with 5 minutes, 31 seconds left in the game.
Wildwood Catholic trailed by two with a minute left, but the Crusaders got no closer.
Lance Ware sank two foul shots with 51.6 seconds left to push the Camden lead to four. Woodley followed with a dunk off a loose ball scramble to clinch the win.
The Camden fans began their victory chant “You want the High. You got the High” after the dunk.
Thursday’s game brought some added excitement to the Boardwalk Basketball Classic. Fans nearly filled the bleachers that surround the court on three sides at Wildwoods Convention Center.
Camden is one of the state’s premier programs and No. 2 in The Press Elite 11. Wildwood Catholic is No. 3.
Thursday’s game honored Alameno, a 1982 Wildwood Catholic graduate, who was killed in the 2001 terrorist attack on the World Trade Centers in New York.
The Panthers dominated the first half and most of the third quarter. Camden outrebounded Wildwood Catholic 30-23 and outscored the Crusaders 36-26 in the lane.
The Camden defense contested nearly every Wildwood Catholic shot. The Crusaders were 18 of 46 from the floor. Woodley blocked four shots.
Camden took control with an 11-3, second-quarter run that turned a six-point advantage into a 30-16 lead.
Wildwood rushed on offense and took some ill-advised 3-pointers during the this stretch. The Panthers converted the long rebounds into easy baskets.
But Wildwood Catholic never stopped grinding and nearly pulled off the comeback.
For Wildwood Catholic, the game was a measuring stick. The Crusaders play one of South Jersey’s toughest schedules, and it will not be long before they get a chance to again measure themselves against an elite team.
Camden 19 13 15 10 — 57
Wildwood Catholic 11 10 17 13 – 51
CD – Ware 6, Tarte 11, Woodley 19, Hidalgo 3, Brewer 10, Lett 5, Chestnut 3
WC – Thweatt 16, McGonigle 8, White, Zarfatti 4, Hopping 10, Church 4
