NORTH WILDWOOD — The high school basketball season is a week old.
But the atmosphere inside the Wildwood Catholic High School gym Thursday night felt like March.
Jahlil While scored 30 points, and Taj Thweatt had 29 to lead Wildwood Catholic to a 90-68 win over Pleasantville in a highly-anticipated Cape-Atlantic League United Division matchup.
The Crusaders got a huge second-half boost from junior swing man Jacob Hopping, who scored all but two of his 18 points in the second half.
The 6-foot-7 Thweatt scored on an array of inside moves and dunks. He also sank a 3-pointer and blocked four shots. The 6-5 White consistently penetrated through the Pleasantville defense for layups.
Wildwood Catholic overcame an outstanding effort from Pleasantville guards Jalen Freeman (26 points) and Sahmir Jones (23 points). Pleasantville forward Jacob Valeus struggled with foul trouble and scored 10 points.
Thursday’s game was one of the most anticipated of the season’s first few days. Pleasantville (2-1) is No. 9 in The Press Elite 11 ranking, while Wildwood Catholic (4-0) is No. 3.
Fans packed Wildwood Catholic’s tiny gym to watch a game that featured multiple dunks from Thweatt and Valeus.
Pleasantville led by as many as five early in the third quarter. Wildwood Catholic methodically ground its way to the lead and then started the fourth quarter with a flourish.
Hopping scored the first points of the final quarter when he sank a 3-pointer from the corner to put the Crusaders up 63-54. Thweatt followed with a dunk off a pass from White.
Thweatt scored again in the lane, and then Hopping tipped in a Wildwood Catholic miss to put the Crusaders up 69-56 with 6 minutes, 20 seconds left in the game.
Pleasantville called timeout, and the Crusaders roared off their bench in celebration. Wildwood Catholic’s lead never again dipped below double digits.
Pleasantville 19 21 14 14 — 68
Wildwood Catholic 21 18 21 30 — 90
PV — Freeman 26, Jones 23, Valeus 10, Crawford 1, Rosado 4, Growalt 4.
WC — White 30, Thweatt 29, Hopping 18, Zarfati 6, Church 5, McGonigle 2.
