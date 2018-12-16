The Ocean City High School girls basketball team sank 5 of 6 foul shots in the final 30 seconds to beat Atlantic City 45-42 in an Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend game at Ocean City High School on Sunday.
Tori Rolls made two free throws with 29.8 seconds left to give the Red Raiders a 42-40 lead they never relinquished.
Emma Finnegan made two foul shots with nine seconds left and Abbey Fenton made 1 of 2 with 3.1 seconds left for Ocean City.
Atlantic City missed a desperation 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Ocean City (2-0) is No. 6 in The Press Elite 11 ranking, while Atlantic City (0-2) is No. 11.
Finnegan led Ocean City with 11 points. Red Raiders point guard Danielle Donoghue had seven points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Sanai Garrison-Macon scored 18 points for Atlantic City. The 5-foot freshman guard was 3 of 5 from 3-point range.
Atlantic City 6 13 9 14 – 42
Ocean City 14 10 8 13 – 45
AC – Brestle 7, Garrison-Macon 18, Robertson 3, Redd-Howard 3, Canty 4, Fader 3, Davis 4
OC – Donoghue 7, Rolls 8, Holt 9, Hoffman 6, Finnegan 11, Fenton 4
3-pointers – AC. Garrison-Macon (3), Brestle, Fader; OC. Fenton
Boys basketball
No. 11 St. Joseph 60,
Ewing 34
Marcellus Ross scored 25 points to lead the Wildcats to the win. St. Joseph (2-0) is No. 11 in The Press Elite 11 ranking. Ewing (0-1) is a traditional Central Jersey power.
Alanas Urbonas and Jordan Stafford each scored nine points for the winners, while Malik Bailey grabbed nine rebounds and guard Ian Brwn had five assists.
St. Joe played without a bench player, who was suspended for his role in a fourth-quarter scuffle in St. Joe’s season-opening win over Atlantic City on Friday night.
Ewing 12 6 11 5 – 34
St. Joseph 16 12 12 20 – 60
EW – Doggett 12, Wrenn 6, Reese 6, Evans 5, Littlepage 5
SJ – Bailey 3, Ross 25, Brown 6, Blackwell 5, Urbonas 9, Stafford 9, Prevard 3
3-pointers – EW. Wrenn (2), Evans, Littlepage; SJ. Ross (3), Brown, Stafford
Atlantic City 63,
Ocean City 58
Atlantic City got its first won the season Sunday night.
It wasn’t easy but after a 45-pont opening loss the Vikings will take it.
Ocean City missed a 3-pointer that would have tied the game with 1.7 seconds left.
Junior forward Stephan Byard led Atlantic City with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Sophomore Corey Yeoman sank all four 3-point attempts and scored 13 points.
Donovan Graham led Ocean City with 23 points. The Red raiders made just 3 of 25 3-point attempts.
Atlantic City was coming off an 87-42 loss to St. Joseph on Friday.
Sunday’s game was tied at 52 with three minutes left.
Byard gave the Vikings the lead for good with a basket in the lane and a foul-line jumper.
Atlantic City sank 7 of 8 foul shots in the final 1:03 to clinch the victory.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.