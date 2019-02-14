Ionyonia Alves’ basketball career got off to a shaky start.
In sixth grade, she got cut from her school's team. In the seventh grade, she scored on the wrong basket.
The Oakcrest High School senior has since gotten her act together.
The 6-foot Alves led the Falcons to a berth in the Cape-Atlantic League tournament. Seventh-seeded Oakcrest (15-7) will play at second-seeded Ocean City (17-5) in a first-round game 6 p.m. Friday.
Alves averages 17.6 points and 13.1 rebounds. She scored her 1,000th career point in a win over Holy Spirit on Tuesday.
Oakcrest is one of this season’s best stories. The Falcons finished 6-18 last season.
“We’re getting a lot of attention around the school,” Alves said. “I feel famous.”
Alves, 19, is also a standout volleyball player. She is Oakcrest’s career leader with 641 kills.
“I like both sports,” she said. “They both make me happy, and I love staying active.”
Alves lives in Mays Landing and comes from a large family. She has 11 siblings.
“I’m the oldest girl,” she said. “We all enjoy each other’s company. It’s just fun when we’re around each other. When there’s nothing to do, you have your siblings around. It’s never boring.”
In a telephone interview Wednesday night, Alves discussed several topics, including her hidden talents.
On what kept her playing basketball after her rough start
Michael Jordan was my favorite player. He kind of had a story like mine (as far as getting cut from a team). Somebody told me Michael Jordan had a story like mine, I was like ‘I’m going to do it. I’m going to go for it and keep playing.’
On Oakcrest’s surprising season and making the CAL tournament
We’re playing as a team. The coaching staff has helped. It means a lot. We feel good about the season. We feel we can make history for Oakcrest. We’re pumped. We’re ready. Everybody counted us out, and now we’re in.
On her height
I was always bigger than everybody else. But everybody else is catching up now. I had problems with pants and shoes growing up. It was hard.
On her 1,000th career point
It was one of my goals. I wanted to do it. It came on a fast-break layup. I only needed three points (entering the game). I had one layup, and then I got fouled. I missed both my foul shots because I was so nervous, but then I came down and I made another layup. I was like ‘Wow, I really did it. It’s happening.’
On her career plans
I want to be a social worker, and on the side, I want to coach. I want to be a social worker to help people out. I like seeing people succeed. I want to be a coach because I want to see my team do great things.
On her hidden talents
My hidden talents? I have to tell everybody. I can dance, and I can sing, and I love cooking. I dance at school. I sing at home in my room (laughs). I also cook at school and home. Dancing expresses how my life is. It makes me happy.
On her pre-game ritual
My pre-game ritual is just to get on the bus, listen to music and just get my head in the game. I don’t talk to anybody. They ask me ‘What’s wrong?’ I’m like ‘Nothing is wrong. I’m just trying to get focused.’
Q&A
Favorite food to order when out to eat
Chicken tenders and fries
The last television show you streamed
'High Flying Bird'
What was the last movie you saw in the theater?
'The Hate U Give'
Who is your favorite musical artist?
Kehlani
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.