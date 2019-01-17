OCEAN CITY — In 1989, John Bruno began his first season as the head coach of the Ocean City High School’s boys basketball team.

On Thursday night, his team beat Lower Cape May Regional 67-63 in a Cape-Atlantic League National Division overtime thriller.

It was Bruno’s 400th win. He is no 400-347.

As expected, he’s just trying to move on to the next one.

GALLERY: O.C. vs. Lower and John Bruno gets 400th win

1 of 60