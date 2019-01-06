hslivebasketballholder

ABSECON — Ocean City High School had mixed results at the Seagull Classic at Holy Spirit on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Raiders girls lost to Lenape 54-32. The Ocean City boys beat Howell 66-56.

The Seagull featured several of South Jersey’s top teams. Gannon Brady sank 5 of 7 3-point attempts to score 25 points and lead Ocean City over Howell. Joey Sacco had 13 points and eight assists for Ocean City (5-2).

Matt Ganter led Howell (3-7) with 31 points, five assists.

In the girls game, Lenape (7-1) jumped to a 13-0 lead and was up 21-3 after the first quarter. Lenape is ranked No. 9 in The Press Elite 11. Ocean City (5-3) is No. 7.

Shannon Mulroy led Lenape with 15 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Savanna Holt scored 12 points for Ocean City.

Lenape;21 9 11 13—54

Ocean City;3 12 10 7—32

LEN—King 11, Sutton 9, Gosnell 2, Mulroy 15, Wess 4, Johnstone 13

O.C.—KDonoghue 7, Holt 12, Hofffman 3, Finegan 7, Brestle , Fenton 2

Howell;20 10 20 6—56

Ocean City;10 16 19 21—66

HW — Vogel 6, Ganter 31, Vesce 2, Hornung 17, Talbot 0

OC — Graham 11, Brady 25, Sacco 13, Varallo 10, Rhodes 5, Aungst 2

