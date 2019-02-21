BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — The Ocean City High School girls basketball team will be back in the Cape-Atlantic League championship game yet again.
The Red Raiders reached the final for the ninth time overall and fifth in a row with a 64-42 victory over Wildwood Catholic in a tournament semifinal Thursday at St. Augustine Prep.
Ocean City (19-6), the second seed, will play fourth-seeded Middle Township in the championship game Saturday at Stockton University.
“Getting back to the championship game means a lot to to us,” Ocean City coach Paul Baruffi said. “We always talk about having three seasons — the regular season, the CAL playoffs and the state playoffs — and we try to do as well as we can in all three.”
They got past sixth-seeded Wildwood Catholic (21-5) with a surge in the second quarter. The Crusaders hung tough for the first 12 minutes and took a 17-16 lead on Mariana Papazoglou’s put-back halfway through the second period.
Ocean City answered with a 13-1 run that put it in control at 29-18. Wildwood Catholic never got closer than five points the rest of the way.
Junior guard Abbey Fenton led the rally. With the Red Raiders in dire need of a spark, she provided it by hitting three 3-pointers during the run and four overall while scoring 15 points.
“My strength is my 3-point shooting. … On a good day,” Fenton said with a laugh. “Coach Baruffi is always telling me to take the shot if I’m open, and I was open. As soon as I made the first one, that gave me a lot of confidence to keep shooting.”
Wildwood Catholic made one more comeback attempt in the third quarter.
Papazoglou, who scored a team-high 19 points before fouling out in the fourth quarter, sliced through the key for a pair of layups that cut Ocean City’s lead to 35-30 with 1 minute, 35 seconds left in the third period.
The Red Raiders reeled off nine unanswered points to restore control at 44-30. Danielle Donoghue and Tori Rolls each scored four points during the run. Donoghue tied Fenton for the team-high with 15 points, and Rolls added 14.
Gabby Turco scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Crusaders.
The Red Raiders, ranked No. 8 in The Press Elite 11, have won five CAL championships since the championship game format began in 1992. They will be shooting for their second title in three seasons.
“Playing at Stockton is a special atmosphere, and we’re looking forward to experiencing it again,” Baruffi said.
“The girls have worked hard, and they deserve it.”
Wildwood Catholic — 9 12 9 12 — 42
Ocean City — 12 17 10 25 — 64
WC — Papazoglou 19, Turco 18, Gray-Rivera 3, Casiello 2.
OC — Donoghue 15, Rolls 14, Mirsley 2, Fenton 15, Finnegan 2, Lappin 7, Holt 9, Panico 2.
3-pointers: Turco (3), Gray-Rivera WC; Fenton (4) OC.
Records: Wildwood Catholic 21-5; Ocean City 19-6.
