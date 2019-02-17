The Ocean City High School girls basketball team lost in overtime to Gloucester Catholic in a matchup of South Jersey powers Sunday afternoon.
Duke University-recruit Azana Baines scored 30 points to lead Gloucester Catholic to the 60-58 win. Danielle Donoghue sank four 3-pointers and scored 28 for Ocean City. Emma Finnegan added 12 for the Red Raiders.
Gloucester Catholic (21-3) is ranked No. 2 in The Press Elite 11, while Ocean City (18-6) is No. 8.
Gloucester Catholic 10 11 12 19 7 – 60
Ocean City 18 14 11 10 5 – 58
GC – Baines 30, Carney 10, Eggers 4, Leonhardt 12, Williams 4
OC – Donoghue 28, Fenton 2, Finnegan 12, Holt 6, Lappin 4, Mirsky 2, Rolls 4
Haddonfield 57, Wildwood Catholic 48
Marianna Papazoglou scored 23 for the Crusaders (21-4). Keegan Douglass had 25 for Haddonfield.
Wildwood Catholic 11 13 10 14 — 48
Haddonfield 7 9 20 21 – 57
HAD – Feinstein 13, Douglas 25, Campo 4, Dengler 7, Blake 10
WC – Gray-Rivera 7, Turco 13, Papazoglou 23, Mann 2, Casiello 3
