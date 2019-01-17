hslivebasketballholder

Our Lady of Mercy Academy will host the "Black Out Cancer" fundraiser in partnership with Pizza Hut on Jan. 29 before a girls basketball game against Buena Regional.

Guests are encouraged to wear all black, and all $5 donations include admission to the game and a free Pizza Hut Pizza. All proceeds will benefit the Go4TheGoal Foundation.

The first 200 guests in attendance will also receive a free #OLMACares shirt. 

The junior varisty game begins 4 p.m., with the varsity game to follow. Tickets are available for pre-order at mr.lenguadoro@olmanj.org.

