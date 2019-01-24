Claudia Mairone is ready for a crazy Sunday night.
Mairone and her Mainland Regional High School girls basketball teammates will meet rival Ocean City as part of the 97.3 ESPN Girls Basketball Shootout at Ocean City at 7 p.m.
Ocean City/Mainland is one of the Cape-Atlantic League’s top rivalries regardless of sport. Mainland (13-2) is No. 5 in The Press Elite 11, while Ocean City (10-3) is No. 8.
“Every time we play them it’s so close,” Mairone said. “They’re a really good team. It’s crazy, but it’s so much fun. We have a huge crowd. We enjoy the moment. It’s the energy, the people. Everyone is pumped up and excited.”
Mairone, a 5-foot-3 senior, is known for her accurate perimeter shooting. Mainland opponents often surround 6-4 junior Kylee Watson inside. That gives the Mustangs plenty of open shots, and Mairone often makes the opposing team pay for that strategy. She sank a program-record eight 3-pointers in a December win over Oakcrest. Mairone credits Mainland athletic director Mike Gatley and the camps he ran with helping her develop her outside shot in grammar school.
Mairone is also an outstanding tennis player, helping the Mustangs reach the South Jersey Group III final last fall.
Mairone, 18, lives in Linwood and is the second child of Rick and Michelle Mairone’s two children. Her older brother, John, played basketball at Mainland and is now a sophomore at Villanova.
In a telephone interview Wednesday night, Mairone discussed several topics, including her ability to play the saxophone.
On how she started playing basketball
I got started with my brother. I started playing on a team in first grade in Our Lady of Sorrows Church league (in Linwood) with some of the girls from the Mainland team now. My dad is a big basketball guy, and my brother was playing, so I just went with it.
On opponents daring the Mustangs to shoot
It’s nerve wracking. It’s like, ‘Oh my God they’re daring me to shoot it.' But everybody on my team has my back. If I miss a few or make few, they’re like. 'Keep shooting if you’re open.' Knowing that gives me confidence in myself.
On Mainland’s team chemistry
I think our chemistry is great. Outside of basketball, we’re all best friends. We’ve been playing together since third grade. We know how everyone plays. We play to everyone’s strengths.
On having an older brother
I like it a lot. I always go to him if I need something. We’re really close. He helps me with my school work and basketball stuff. It’s nice to have him to look up to.
On her college plans
I just committed to the University of Pittsburgh. I’m in the business school. I’ll probably do something in that field like marketing. I’m not sure what I want to do yet. I’m just going to kind of feel it out.
On her senior season at Mainland being the end of her organized basketball career
It’s really sad. It kind of just hits you, especially because our team has such a special bond. It’s going to be hard.
On her saxophone talent
I started playing in the third grade and I’ve stuck with it ever since. In the third grade, they said what instrument can you make the best sound out of, and it turned out to be the saxophone. I’ve played the alto, tenor and baritone saxophones, but right now I’m playing the alto. In Mainland, there’s a class for the wind ensemble, and that’s what I’m in. I enjoy it. It’s something not a lot of people know I do. That class is very stress-free.
Q&A
Last movie you saw in the theaters?
"A Star is Born"
Favorite food to order when out for dinner?
Pasta
Last television show you binge watched?
"Grey’s Anatomy"
Last book you read?
"The Stranger"
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.