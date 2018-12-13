Taj Thweatt didn’t play organized basketball until the eighth grade.
The reason seems preposterous now. Thweat’s Wildwood Catholic teammate and fellow NCAA Division I college prospect Jahlil White smiled in disbelief when he heard.
“I was scared I would never make the team,” Thweatt said.
Thweatt has made up for lost time. He and White — both juniors — have made the Crusaders the most talked about team in South Jersey in the preseason. Wildwood Catholic opens 7 p.m. Friday at home against Holy Spirit.
Seton Hall, Temple and Bowling Green are among the colleges to offer the 6-foot-7 Thweatt scholarships. Temple, Canisius and Bowling Green have made offers to the 6-5 White.
“It’s a very different experience for us,” Wildwood Catholic coach Dave DeWeese said. “We’ve never had two kids like this getting high-level Division I offers and attention as juniors. It’s distracting at times, but it’s certainly bringing a lot of attention to our team, program and school, which is awesome.”
These are heady times for Thweatt and White.
“The recruiting process is fun,” White said. “I like it a lot. It gives me a lot of confidence.”
Thweatt and White helped the Crusaders finish 26-3 and win the Cape-Atlantic League championship last season. In a preseason scrimmage against Camden Catholic on Saturday, it was easy to see why college coaches are so interested.
Thweatt, who averaged 13 points and 7.6 rebounds last season, didn’t score much, but he still impacted the game with his ability to rebound, defend and alter shots.
“Coach tells me offense is going to come if I play hard on defense,” Thweatt said. “I try to play hard on defense and get stops. I know Jahlil is going to score.”
Few CAL players the last few seasons can match Thweatt’s athletic ability. Thweatt is still raw on offense, but he did step outside and sink a 3-pointer against Camden Catholic. Thweatt will probably play on the perimeter in college. His potential is enormous, considering he’s only played organized basketball for three seasons. Thweatt took up the sport after his 24-year-old brother Alonte convinced him to play.
“This summer, I focused on ball handling and shooting,” Thweatt said. “I was just in the gym getting up shots.”
Unlike Thweatt, White grew up with basketball. His mother, LaToya McNeal, played for the Wildwood girls teams that won state titles in the early 2000s.
Thweatt didn’t start last season but he began to emerge as a force in the CAL Tournament, scoring 17 points in a 61-53 semifinal win over St. Augustine Prep.
White averaged 13.4 points in Wildwood Catholic’s final five games last season.
“From this time last year to today,” DeWeese said, “I’ve never seen a kid improve as much as Jahlil. If he continues to improve at that rate, the sky is the limit for him.”
White is a polished offensive player with the ability to penetrate opposing defenses to create shots for himself and his teammates. White can play any position from power forward to point guard, and his length also makes him a standout defender.
“It’s a lot of pressure,” White said. “My coach expects a lot from me, but I know my teammates will help me out and help me lead the team.”
Thweatt, White and the rest of the Crusaders will be tested this season. Wildwood Catholic will play one of the state’s toughest schedules. The Crusaders play defending Central Jersey Group IV champion Trenton Central at 7 p.m. Saturday in an Ocean City PBA Tipoff Weekend game. Matchups with perennial powers Camden, The Patrick School, of Elizabeth, Hudson Catholic, of Jersey City, and Bishop Eustace await.
“I said last year was the toughest schedule we ever played, and it worked. We had a very successful season,” DeWeese said. “I went out this year and tried to do the same thing. There’s a danger to that. We could lose quite a few games. But I think it only makes you better for the end of the season, which is what it’s about.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.