ATLANTIC CITY — The Pleasantville High School boys basketball team waited 11 years for Sunday’s win.
Victories that long in coming aren’t supposed to be easy. Atlantic City made it as tough as could for the Greyhounds.
Jacob Valeus scored 33 points and grabbed 23 rebounds as Pleasantville beat Atlantic City for the first time since 2008 with a 77-75 victory in the traditional Battle by the Bay finale. Atlantic City leads the Battle by the Bay series 17-7.
“I wanted to win this game a lot,” the 6-foot-4 Valeus said. “It’s crazy — 11 years. It was a great atmosphere. I think I played great. Since last night, I was locked in.”
Pleasantville took the lead for good with a 16-0 second-half run that lasted less than three minutes and turned a six-point deficit into a 10-point advantage at the end of the third quarter.
The Greyhounds never trailed again, but Atlantic City never faded. The Vikings missed a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left that could have tied the game.
Valeus sank 13 of 27 shots. He had nine offensive rebounds and contributed four steals and three assists. Jalen Freeman scored 18 and had seven steals.
Atlantic City forward Stephen Byard sank 9 of 13 shots and scored 20. Zaire Montague and Cory Yeoman each scored 12 for the Vikings.
“We came together in the third quarter and said we have to lock in on defense,” Freeman said. “Our defense gets us started offensively. I think this win was big for the community. Everyone came out. They’ve been beating us. We had to win. We had to get one.”
The Battle by the Bay began in 1995 and annually features some of the state’s top teams. The Pleasantville/Atlantic City finale serves as a celebration of the two communities. On Sunday, fans nearly filled Atlantic City’s gym and for many them, it’s the only game they attend all season.
Pleasantville warmed up in white T-shirts with the words “Excuse the Ville in me” written on them. Vikings coach Gene Allen paced the sideline in a black sweatsuit pumping his fist after positive Vikings play.
Pleasantville entered Sunday’s game as the favorite. The Greyhounds (14-5) are ranked No. 11 in The Press Elite 11 and feature three players — Sahmir Jones, Freeman and Valeus — with more than 1,000 career points.
Meanwhile, Atlantic City is in the midst of a rare rebuilding season. The Vikings (7-11) are trying to avoid their first losing season since they finished 7-12 in 1968-69.
“We came out like we were going to win by 20,” Freeman said. “Then reality hit. They just played hard the whole game.”
The Vikings led 51-45 with 2 minutes, 52 seconds left in the third quarter. Valeus then grabbed an offensive rebound and scored to begin Pleasantville’s 16-0 run. He also drove the baseline for a left-handed dunk that drew roars from the crowd to put Pleasantville up 59-51 with 23 seconds left in the third quarter.
Greyhounds forward Alejandro Rodriguez (four steals, eight rebounds) scored four of his five points during the run.
“I thought for two minutes there our inexperience caught up with us,” Allen said.
Atlantic City trailed by as many as 11 in the fourth quarter, but the Vikings rallied.
Montague drove for a layup to cut the Pleasantville lead to 71-70 with 2:21 left.
Valeus responded with an acrobatic drive of his own down the lane. He scored, was fouled and sank the foul shot to push the lead back to four with 2:14 left.
Some in the crowd began head for the exits, but Pleasantville had to withstand one more Atlantic City rally.
Yeoman made a layup to make it 75-72 with 22.1 seconds left. Pleasantville threw away the ensuing inbounds pass to give Atlantic City a chance to tie. But the Vikings missed the 3-pointer.
“A lot of people thought we were going to get blown out,” Allen said. “The kids are getting better. I’m happy about that. That’s progress.”
Afterwards in the locker room, Greyhounds coach Butch Warner admitted he was a combination of excited and relieved.
“We got something from this,” he said. “This was a playoff atmosphere. The emotion off the game was like a playoff game. We survived.”
Pleasantville;15 20 26 16—77
Atlantic City;15 21 15 24—75
P – Freeman 18, Valeus 33, Jones 2, Rosado 5, Gonzalez 12, Jones 7
AC – Byard 20, Blakeley 4, Jones 2, Montague 12, Teague 7, Yeoman 12, Fredericks 3, Sanchez 11, Kanu 4
