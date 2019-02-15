PLEASANTVILLE — Few fans noticed when Iisihr McFadden checked into the game in the second quarter Friday night.
When he headed back to the bench a few minutes later, just about everybody in the gym knew who he was.
McFadden sank three 3-pointers to change the momentum and propel the Pleasantville High School boys basketball team to a 77-61 win over St. Joseph in a first-round Cape-Atlantic League Tournament game. The fourth-seeded Greyhounds (17-6) will play top-seeded Wildwood Catholic in Wednesday’s semifinals at Absegami.
McFaddden entered the game with two simple thoughts.
“Shoot the ball,” he said, “and make it.”
The 6-foot-1 senior didn’t play in some games this season.
“I was getting little minutes,” McFadden said. “It was hard to show what I could do, even though coach (Butch Warner) knew what I could do. Tonight, I did it, so they kept me in.”
McFadden’s 3-pointers were from well-beyond the arc. They helped Pleasantville outscore the Wildcats 28-12 in the quarter.
Pleasantville was down nine at the end of the first quarter and up seven at halftime. Sahmir Jones scored a team-high 20 for Pleasantville. Senior forward Jacob Valeus scored 13 points and grabbed 18 rebounds.
Marcellus Ross finished with 23 for St. Joe, giving him a school-record 2,044 career points.
“This was a big win for us,” Valeus said. “We just wanted to come out aggressive.”
St. Joseph/Pleasantville was one of the most anticipated games of Friday’s first round. The teams are United Division rivals. Whenever they play, the action is heated and intense.
Friday’s game was the third meeting of the season. Pleasantville won at home 80-73 on Jan. 23; St. Joseph won at home 77-66 on Tuesday.
Fifth-seeded St. Joe started fast Friday. Ross scored 11 of his points in the first quarter. The Wildcats led 20-9 early in the second quarter.
“We called timeout,” Valeus said, “and our coach told us we were playing terrible. We weren’t playing Pleasantville basketball.”
McFadden’s 3-pointers changed everything.
“We had a little shootaround before the game,” McFadden said, “and I was hitting all my shots.”
That didn’t change when the game started.
The crowd roared with each of his baskets. The 3s energized the Greyhounds. Jones beat the Wildcats down the floor for fast-break layups. The 6-foot-4 Valeus seemed to grab every rebound. Sophomore guard Noel Gonzalez (12 points) came off the bench to play stingy defense.
“It gave us adrenaline,” McFadden said of his 3s. “It (pumped) us up.”
Pleasantville controlled the second half. Jones scored the first basket of the third quarter, sinking a 3 from the right corner to put the Greyhounds up 10. Valeus scored in the lane with 4:26 left in the third quarter to put Pleasantville up 48-37. The Greyhounds’ lead never again dipped below double digits.
This will be Pleasantville’s second straight trip to the semifinals. The Greyhounds lost to Atlantic City last season. Pleasantville has lost twice to Wildwood Catholic this season. The Crusaders beat Lower Cape May 71-40 in Friday’s first round.
“We were on that stage last year,” Valeus said. “This year we want to get the championship.”
St. Joseph;18 12 11 20—61
Pleasantville;9 28 18 22—77
SJ — Ross 23, Blackwell 2, Griffin 6, Urbonas 4, Brown 17, Diggs 4, Prevard 5
P — Rosado 4, Valeus 13, Jones 20, Freeman 19, Gonzalez 12, McFadden 9
