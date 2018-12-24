122118_spt_wildwoodcatholic


The holiday season is no time for high school basketball teams to rest.

Most Press-area boys and girls teams will be involved in holiday tournaments this week.

Two tournaments will attract the most attention.

The Boardwalk Basketball Classic will be held at Wildwoods Convention Center from Wednesday to New Years Eve.

The Score at the Shore tournament will be held at Southern Regional from Wednesday to Sunday.

The following is a schedule of where Press-area boys and girls teams will play this week:

Boys Basketball

Boardwalk Basketball Classic

At Wildwoods Convention Center

Bill Osborn Memorial

Wednesday

1:30 p.m. — Match, Civics, Sciences PA vs. Winslow Township

3 p.m. — Mervo (MD) vs. Holy Spirit

Thursday

9:30 a.m. — Consolation

5:15 p.m. — Championship

GWITDA Showcase

Wednesday

4:30 p.m. — Bishop Eustace vs. Egg Harbor Township

Bernie McCracken Memorial

Wednesday

6 p.m. — Father Judge (PA) vs. Montgomery Blair (MD)

7:30 p.m. — Absegami vs. Wildwood

Thursday

11 a.m. — Consolation

8:30 p.m. — Championship

George Holden Memorial

Thursday

12:30 p.m. — Phil-Mont Christian (PA) vs. Cumberland Regional

3:45 p.m. — Lower Cape May vs. Cristo Rey (PA)

Friday

9:30 a.m. — Consolation

3:45 p.m. — Championship

William Chickie Ludman Showcase

Thursday

2 p.m. — Cherokee vs. Penns Grove

6:45 p.m. — Wildwood Catholic vs. Camden

Ray Martin Memorial

Friday

11:30 a.m. — Tacony Academy vs. Bridgeton

12:30 p.m. — Conrad Science (Delaware) vs. MAST Community Charter (PA)

Saturday

9:30 a.m. — Consolation

5:15 p.m. — Championship

Ernie Troiano Memorial

Friday

5:15 p.m. — South Lakes (VA) vs. Shawnee

8:30 p.m. — John Carroll (MD) vs. Millville

Saturday

3:45 p.m. — Consolation

6:45 p.m. — Championship

Jack Buchanan Showcase

Friday

6:45 p.m. — Bishop Eustace vs. St. Mark’s (DE)

Tom Jorgensen Showcase

Saturday

11 a.m. — Salem County Technical vs. Atlantic Christian School

Dave Lewis Memorial

Saturday

12:30 p.m. — Tower Hill School (DE) vs. Oakcrest

3:45 p.m. — Brandywide (DE) vs. Seton Hall Prep

Sunday

Noon — Consolation

7:45 p.m. — Championship

Doug DeWeese Memorial Showcase

Saturday

8:30 p.m. — Wildwood Catholic vs. Archbishop Carroll (PA)

Frank McArlanen Memorial

Sunday

3 p.m. — Boys Latin Charter (PA) vs. Delcastle Technical (DE)

4:45 p.m. — Burlington City vs. Ocean City

Monday, Dec. 31

11:45 a.m. — Consolation

12:30 p.m. — Championship

Score at the Shore

At Southern Regional

Thursday

Noon — Howell vs. St. Mary’s of Elizabeth

1:45 p.m. — Southern vs. Jackson Liberty

3:30 p.m — Wall vs. Lenape

5:15 p.m. — Mainland Regional vs. Pleasantville

Saturday

5 and 6:45 p.m. — Semifinals

Sunday

6:45 p.m. — Championship

Bull Dawg Classic

At Rumson Fair-Haven

Wednesday

5:30 — St. Peter’s Prep vs. Barnegat

7 p.m. — Rumson vs. Fort Hamilton, N.Y.

Friday

5:30 p.m. — Barnegat vs. Fort Hamilton

7 p.m. — St. Peter’s Prep vs. Rumson

Gator Tournament

At Gateway

Thursday

11:30 a.m. — Camden Tech vs. Gateway

1 p.m. — Cape May Tech vs. Pennsville

Friday

12:30 p.m. — Consolation

2 p.m. — Championship

Marist Skyline Classic

At Marist in Bayonne

Friday

3:30 — Atlantic City vs. Trenton

Saturday

2 p.m. — St. Augustine Prep vs. Hackley School of New York

Washington Township Showcase

Friday

Noon — Haddonfield vs. Egg Harbor Township

2 p.m. — Washington Township vs. Willingboro

Saturday

Noon — Haddonfield vs. Willingboro

2 p.m. — Egg Harbor Township vs. Washington Township

Pemberton Tournament

At Pemberton

Wednesday

Noon — St. Joseph vs. Bordentown

Thursday

1:30 p.m. — St. Joseph vs. Pemberton

Wolverine Tournament

At Woodstown

Thursday

1:30 p.m. — Clayton vs. Haddon Township

3:15 p.m. — Woodstown vs. Hammonton

Friday

11:45 a.m. — Consolation

3:15 p.m. — Championship

Girls Basketball

Boardwalk Basketball Classic

At Wildwoods Convention Center

Jay Craven Memorial

Thursday

9:30 a.m. — Absegami vs. Pemberton

11 a.m. — Friends Central (PA) vs. Holy Spirit

Friday

9:30 a.m. — Consolation

3:45 p.m. — Championship

Tony Calogero Memorial

Thursday

12:30 p.m. — Saint Dominic Academy vs. Camden County Tech

2 p.m. — Cape May Tech vs. Atlantic Christian

Friday

11 am. — Consolation

5:15 p.m. — Championship

Big Al Nerenberg Memorial

Thursday

3:45 p.m. — Delsea Regional vs. Lower Moreland (PA)

5:15 p.m. — Wildwood Catholic vs. Penncrest (PA)

Friday

12:30 p.m. — Consolation

6:45 p.m. — Championship

Genny Farnan-Robinson Memorial

Thursday

6:45 p.m. — McDongh (MD) vs. Manasquan

8:30 p.m. — Camden Catholic vs. West Springfield (MA)

Friday

2 p.m. — Consolation

8 p.m. — Championship

George Betz Memorial

Saturday

9 a.m. — ACIT vs. MAST Community Charter (PA)

10:30 a.m. — Oakcrest vs. Merion Mercy Academy (PA)

Sunday

9:30 a.m. — Consolation

3:45 p.m. — Championship

Kate Anzelone Memorial

Saturday

Noon — Hammonton vs. Buena Regional

1:30 p.m. — Newark Academy vs. Wildwood

Sunday

11 a.m. — Consolation

5:15 p.m. — Championship

Michelle Tarbotton-Rucci Bracket

Saturday

4:30 p.m. — Egg Harbor Township vs. St. Hubert’s (PA)

6 p.m. — Lower Cape May vs. Strath Haven (PA)

Sunday

12:30 p.m. — Consolation

6:45 p.m. — Championship

John Carlson Memorial

Saturday

7:30 p.m. — Shawnee vs. Methacton (PA)

9 p.m. — West Chester Rustin (PA) vs. Council Rock (PA)

Sunday

2 p.m. — Consolation

8:30 p.m. — Championship

Score at the Shore

At Southern Regional

Wednesday

1:30 p.m. — Mainland Regional vs. Middle Township

3:15 p.m. — Lenape vs. Southern Regional

Friday

1:30 p.m. — Third-place game

3:15 p.m. — Championship

KSA Holiday Tournament

Red Bracket

at Orlando, Florida

Wednesday

7 p.m. — Ocean City vs. Windemere of Florida

Friday

2 p.m. — Semifinals

Saturday

12:30 p.m. — Championship

West Deptford Tournament

At West Deptford

Thursday

Noon — Woodrow Wilson vs. Vineland

4 p.m. — West Deptford vs. St. Joseph

Friday

10 a.m. — Consolation

4 p.m. — Championship

Wolverine Tournament

At Woodstown

Thursday

10 a.m. — OLMA vs. Camden Charter

11:45 p.m. — Woodstown vs. Bridgeton

Friday

10 a.m. — Consolation

1:30 p.m. — Championship

​Contact: 609-272-7209

MMcGarry@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMcGarry

