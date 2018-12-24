The holiday season is no time for high school basketball teams to rest.
Most Press-area boys and girls teams will be involved in holiday tournaments this week.
Two tournaments will attract the most attention.
The Boardwalk Basketball Classic will be held at Wildwoods Convention Center from Wednesday to New Years Eve.
The Score at the Shore tournament will be held at Southern Regional from Wednesday to Sunday.
The following is a schedule of where Press-area boys and girls teams will play this week:
Boys Basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic
At Wildwoods Convention Center
Bill Osborn Memorial
Wednesday
1:30 p.m. — Match, Civics, Sciences PA vs. Winslow Township
3 p.m. — Mervo (MD) vs. Holy Spirit
Thursday
9:30 a.m. — Consolation
5:15 p.m. — Championship
GWITDA Showcase
Wednesday
4:30 p.m. — Bishop Eustace vs. Egg Harbor Township
Bernie McCracken Memorial
Wednesday
6 p.m. — Father Judge (PA) vs. Montgomery Blair (MD)
7:30 p.m. — Absegami vs. Wildwood
Thursday
11 a.m. — Consolation
8:30 p.m. — Championship
George Holden Memorial
Thursday
12:30 p.m. — Phil-Mont Christian (PA) vs. Cumberland Regional
3:45 p.m. — Lower Cape May vs. Cristo Rey (PA)
Friday
9:30 a.m. — Consolation
3:45 p.m. — Championship
William Chickie Ludman Showcase
Thursday
2 p.m. — Cherokee vs. Penns Grove
6:45 p.m. — Wildwood Catholic vs. Camden
Ray Martin Memorial
Friday
11:30 a.m. — Tacony Academy vs. Bridgeton
12:30 p.m. — Conrad Science (Delaware) vs. MAST Community Charter (PA)
Saturday
9:30 a.m. — Consolation
5:15 p.m. — Championship
Ernie Troiano Memorial
Friday
5:15 p.m. — South Lakes (VA) vs. Shawnee
8:30 p.m. — John Carroll (MD) vs. Millville
Saturday
3:45 p.m. — Consolation
6:45 p.m. — Championship
Jack Buchanan Showcase
Friday
6:45 p.m. — Bishop Eustace vs. St. Mark’s (DE)
Tom Jorgensen Showcase
Saturday
11 a.m. — Salem County Technical vs. Atlantic Christian School
Dave Lewis Memorial
Saturday
12:30 p.m. — Tower Hill School (DE) vs. Oakcrest
3:45 p.m. — Brandywide (DE) vs. Seton Hall Prep
Sunday
Noon — Consolation
7:45 p.m. — Championship
Doug DeWeese Memorial Showcase
Saturday
8:30 p.m. — Wildwood Catholic vs. Archbishop Carroll (PA)
Frank McArlanen Memorial
Sunday
3 p.m. — Boys Latin Charter (PA) vs. Delcastle Technical (DE)
4:45 p.m. — Burlington City vs. Ocean City
Monday, Dec. 31
11:45 a.m. — Consolation
12:30 p.m. — Championship
Score at the Shore
At Southern Regional
Thursday
Noon — Howell vs. St. Mary’s of Elizabeth
1:45 p.m. — Southern vs. Jackson Liberty
3:30 p.m — Wall vs. Lenape
5:15 p.m. — Mainland Regional vs. Pleasantville
Saturday
5 and 6:45 p.m. — Semifinals
Sunday
6:45 p.m. — Championship
Bull Dawg Classic
At Rumson Fair-Haven
Wednesday
5:30 — St. Peter’s Prep vs. Barnegat
7 p.m. — Rumson vs. Fort Hamilton, N.Y.
Friday
5:30 p.m. — Barnegat vs. Fort Hamilton
7 p.m. — St. Peter’s Prep vs. Rumson
Gator Tournament
At Gateway
Thursday
11:30 a.m. — Camden Tech vs. Gateway
1 p.m. — Cape May Tech vs. Pennsville
Friday
12:30 p.m. — Consolation
2 p.m. — Championship
Marist Skyline Classic
At Marist in Bayonne
Friday
3:30 — Atlantic City vs. Trenton
Saturday
2 p.m. — St. Augustine Prep vs. Hackley School of New York
Washington Township Showcase
Friday
Noon — Haddonfield vs. Egg Harbor Township
2 p.m. — Washington Township vs. Willingboro
Saturday
Noon — Haddonfield vs. Willingboro
2 p.m. — Egg Harbor Township vs. Washington Township
Pemberton Tournament
At Pemberton
Wednesday
Noon — St. Joseph vs. Bordentown
Thursday
1:30 p.m. — St. Joseph vs. Pemberton
Wolverine Tournament
At Woodstown
Thursday
1:30 p.m. — Clayton vs. Haddon Township
3:15 p.m. — Woodstown vs. Hammonton
Friday
11:45 a.m. — Consolation
3:15 p.m. — Championship
Girls Basketball
Boardwalk Basketball Classic
At Wildwoods Convention Center
Jay Craven Memorial
Thursday
9:30 a.m. — Absegami vs. Pemberton
11 a.m. — Friends Central (PA) vs. Holy Spirit
Friday
9:30 a.m. — Consolation
3:45 p.m. — Championship
Tony Calogero Memorial
Thursday
12:30 p.m. — Saint Dominic Academy vs. Camden County Tech
2 p.m. — Cape May Tech vs. Atlantic Christian
Friday
11 am. — Consolation
5:15 p.m. — Championship
Big Al Nerenberg Memorial
Thursday
3:45 p.m. — Delsea Regional vs. Lower Moreland (PA)
5:15 p.m. — Wildwood Catholic vs. Penncrest (PA)
Friday
12:30 p.m. — Consolation
6:45 p.m. — Championship
Genny Farnan-Robinson Memorial
Thursday
6:45 p.m. — McDongh (MD) vs. Manasquan
8:30 p.m. — Camden Catholic vs. West Springfield (MA)
Friday
2 p.m. — Consolation
8 p.m. — Championship
George Betz Memorial
Saturday
9 a.m. — ACIT vs. MAST Community Charter (PA)
10:30 a.m. — Oakcrest vs. Merion Mercy Academy (PA)
Sunday
9:30 a.m. — Consolation
3:45 p.m. — Championship
Kate Anzelone Memorial
Saturday
Noon — Hammonton vs. Buena Regional
1:30 p.m. — Newark Academy vs. Wildwood
Sunday
11 a.m. — Consolation
5:15 p.m. — Championship
Michelle Tarbotton-Rucci Bracket
Saturday
4:30 p.m. — Egg Harbor Township vs. St. Hubert’s (PA)
6 p.m. — Lower Cape May vs. Strath Haven (PA)
Sunday
12:30 p.m. — Consolation
6:45 p.m. — Championship
John Carlson Memorial
Saturday
7:30 p.m. — Shawnee vs. Methacton (PA)
9 p.m. — West Chester Rustin (PA) vs. Council Rock (PA)
Sunday
2 p.m. — Consolation
8:30 p.m. — Championship
Score at the Shore
At Southern Regional
Wednesday
1:30 p.m. — Mainland Regional vs. Middle Township
3:15 p.m. — Lenape vs. Southern Regional
Friday
1:30 p.m. — Third-place game
3:15 p.m. — Championship
KSA Holiday Tournament
Red Bracket
at Orlando, Florida
Wednesday
7 p.m. — Ocean City vs. Windemere of Florida
Friday
2 p.m. — Semifinals
Saturday
12:30 p.m. — Championship
West Deptford Tournament
At West Deptford
Thursday
Noon — Woodrow Wilson vs. Vineland
4 p.m. — West Deptford vs. St. Joseph
Friday
10 a.m. — Consolation
4 p.m. — Championship
Wolverine Tournament
At Woodstown
Thursday
10 a.m. — OLMA vs. Camden Charter
11:45 p.m. — Woodstown vs. Bridgeton
Friday
10 a.m. — Consolation
1:30 p.m. — Championship
