Tournament of Champions quarterfinal
Who: Mainland Regional (28-3) vs. Manchester Township (31-2)
When/where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at RWJBarnabas Health Arena in Toms River
What’s next: Winner advances to the semifinals Thursday in Toms River against second-seeded Saddle River Day (27-2)
Mainland update: The Mustangs won the state Group III championship with a 42-35 victory over Chatham on Sunday.
Mainland is the No. 6 seed in the TOC and ranked No. 4 in The Press Elite 11.
The Mustangs are centered around standout college recruit Kylee Watson. The 6-foot-4 Watson scored 11 points but controlled the Chatham game defensively with 13 rebounds.
Although Watson gets most of the attention, the Mustangs are truly a team. Point guard Camryn Dirkes is one of South Jersey’s top freshmen. Claudia Mairone and Madi Hafetz provide accurate perimeter shooting. Senior guard Taylor Dalzell is a standout defender and rebounder. Kaitlyn Boggs, Jillian Gatley and Lauren Toner contribute off the bench.
Manchester won the state Group II championship with a 65-48 win over Lincoln on Sunday. The Hawks, who also won the Shore Conference title, are the No. 3 seed in the TOC and ranked No. 1 in The Elite 11.
Manchester features several talented and versatile players.
Leilani Correa, a 6-foot senior guard, averages 16.6 points and 7.5 rebounds. Destiny Adams, a 6-3 sophomore, averages 13.9 points and 7.1 rebounds. Kemari Reynolds, a 5-8 junior point guard, averages 10.4 points and 4.6 assists.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.